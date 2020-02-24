The Content Hub 2020 brings together India’s leading content creators

Come 4-5 March 2020, India’s content creation community will be headed to India’s largest content creators gathering Indiantelevision.com’s The Content Hub 2020 in Mumbai’s Sahara Star Hotel.

Designed as a gathering of thought leaders in the creation and production of films, TV shows, OTT digital series, short form digital videos, and podcasts, The Content Hub will also have master classes and workshops conducted by writers, directors and creators of some of the biggest box office and viewing hits.

“There’s a tremendous demand for content – video and audio – and there is not enough quality supply to meet it,” says Indiantelevision.com group founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Anil Wanvari. “The Content Hub is bringing together leaders from both the business and creative spaces of film, TV, OTT and short form content to catalyze new ideas, conversations, relationships, opportunities for those involved in the content ecosystem.”

Close to 80 professionals will be speaking, discussing, and sharing their experiences of their creative and business journeys and giving tips and insights on how success can be attained in the content creation ecosystem through a mix of fireside chats, presentations, keynote speeches and panel discussions.

Names of headliner speakers: Shibashish Sarkar (Reliance), Ajit Andhare (Viacom18), Shariq Patel (Zee Studios), Vijay Singh (Fox Star Studios), Somen Mishra (Dharma Productions & Dharmatics), Siddharth Kumar Tewary (Swastik Productions), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho), Shobha Sant (Jio Studios), Karan Anshuman (Mirzapur Series), Satya Raghavan (Google India) , Aashish Singh (Netflix India), Jyoti Kapoor Das (Good Newwz),Thomas Kim (Kross Pictures) Prathyusha Agarwal (Zee), Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink), Sonam Nair (Kaafir), Hitesh Kewalya (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), Anjum Rajabali (Mulk, Article 15), Mallika Dua, Kutty Padmini (Vaishnave Mediaa Works), Rucha Pathak (Fox Star Studios), Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (JA Entertainment), and many more stellar speakers.

Interested delegates can log on to thecontenthub.in or meraevents.com to register for The Content Hub 2020. Early bird rates are available until: 25 February. For further details contact: Pinal Mavani on: pinalm@indiantelevision.co.in or 022-6642-4083/ 4109

About Indiantelevision.com

The 20-year-old Indiantelevision.com group runs successful online B2B titles and publications such as indiantelevision.com, radioandmusic.com, and animationxpress.com and the extremely successful TV, film and OTT-focused B2C title tellychakkar.com.

It puts together some of India’s leading B2B confabs such as The ContentHub, the Media HR Summit, India’s only branded video conference BrandVid, the Video & Broadband Summit (VBS), India’s largest OTT summit, Vidnet, Telewise – The Power of Television Summit. It also organizes The Indian Telly Awards and has a substantial following on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for all its properties.