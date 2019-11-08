Take Your CX Strategy to the Next Level at the CX Summit 2019

4th Annual CX Summit 2019 Overview
At the 4th Annual CX Summit 2019, we invite you to witness, discuss, debate, benchmark & expand your network to get the latest CX trends, tools & technologies with experts as well as executives from top companies at one of the most focused customer experience conferences in India. The insights you gain at this conference will enable you and your employees to act even faster, more efficiently and enable a more customer & employee focused approach to drive business growth.
Quick Information:
· 4th Annual CX Summit 2019: 14th & 15th November 2019
· Venue : Holiday Inn, Mumbai
· Speakers/Panelists : 30+ Industry Experts
· Who Should Attend: CXO’s, Directors, Vice Presidents catering to Customer Experience, Customer Service, Customer Life Cycle Management, Loyalty Management, Marketing, Sales, Customer Intelligence Analysts, Customer Insights & Analytics functionality
· Forum Type : Paid Participation
· Contact Information :
Huzefa Delhiwala at huzefa@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773264019
Zoheb Mayariwala at zoheb@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773636980
· For more Information : http://cxsummit.co.in/
· Organizer : Goldman Communications Pvt Ltd
Key Topics of Discussion
· What CX Teaches Us About Anticipating Customer Needs
· Customer Experience for Subscription Business
· Rising Impact of AI on CX
· Humanizing CX
· Creating Hi-Touch Human Experience in the Digital CX age
Keynote Speakers
· Jamshed Soli Daboo, Managing Director @ Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd
· Atin Chhabra, Global Director – Digital Customer Experience @ Schneider Electric
Speakers/Panelists
· Priya Subramani, Sr. Director Customer Experience @ Walmart eCommerce
· Nitesh Chetri, Director Customer Experience @ Adobe
· Disha Desai, Director Customer Experience @ Shaadi.com
· Ajay Nambiar, Head – Customer Care & Property Management @ L&T Realty
· Dharmarajan K, CCO & Head products @ Tata CLiQ
· Anand Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer @ Fino Payments Bank Ltd
· Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations Head of Customer Experience @ Furlenco
· Marcus Terry, Vice President - Customer Experience @ PhonePe
· Nitin Sethi, Vice President Digital @ IndiGo Airlines
· Arvind Mohan, Head Customer Experience @ Delhivery
· Dipu KV, President - Operations & Customer Service @ Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd
· Gavin Remedios, Customer & Ops, Director (UXDC) User Experience Design Center, SBI @ KPMG India
· Ajay Aggarwal, Design Thinking - Practice Lead @ KPMG India
· Captain Akhilesh Saxena, Vice President Global Service Delivery & Customer Operations @ Tata Communications
· Shantanu Garg, Global Head – Consumer Insights & Engagement, CRM & Customer Centricity Cell Grasim Industries (Pulp & Fibre) @ Aditya Birla Group
· Subramanyam Iyer, Senior Vice President & Head - Customer Experience @ DBS Bank
· Dr Raja Roy Choudhary, Director of Academics @ Universal Business School
· Nitin Jain, Head of Customer Experience (CS&L and Sales) for India & Middle East and Africa @ Mondelēz International
· Farshid Master, Associate Vice President – Ebusiness @ Thomas Cook India Limited
· Rakesh Sharma, Head - Grievance Redressal @ Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
· Vivek Zakarde, Head- Business Intelligence & Data Warehouse @ Reliance General Insurance Company Limited
· Deepesh Kothari, Head - Digital Strategy & Transformation @ ACK Media
· Vishal Sampat, AVP - Customer Experience @ Axis Bank
4th Annual CX Summit is full of interactions on current CX trends & technologies, Inspirational presentations from high-octane keynote and with some more exciting and trendy topics on CX functionality.
We are proud to share that we are getting close to a milestone with #+ Registered Delegates. These delegates are coming from various industry backgrounds, different domain expertise, mid to senior level designations.
With 2 Keynote Presentations, 7 Industrial Presentations, 4 Panel Discussions, 9 Partners (& counting), Multiple One to One Business Meeting & so much more; this Summit is made up of innovative learning & networking opportunities that keep even the most senior business leaders engaged. It is an intimate environment that creates connections which become long-term partnerships.
The summit will touch upon all the industries like Retail, E-Commerce, FMCG / Consumer Goods, Fast Food Chains / QSR, Telecom, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Electronics & OEM’s, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare and many more…
The 4th Annual CX Summit is backed by Gold Partner: Quantiphi, Customer Experience Partner: One Direct, Exhibit Partner: Upshot, Insights Partner: Kantar, Endorsement Partner: Global India Business Forum, Upskilling Partner: Institute of Digital Marketing, Media Partner: The Free Press Journal, CEO Magazine, Consumer Voice & Business Fortnight.
