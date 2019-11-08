Take Your CX Strategy to the Next Level at the CX Summit 2019

4th Annual CX Summit is full of interactions on current CX trends & technologies, Inspirational presentations from high-octane keynote and with some more exciting and trendy topics on CX functionality.

We are proud to share that we are getting close to a milestone with #+ Registered Delegates. These delegates are coming from various industry backgrounds, different domain expertise, mid to senior level designations.

With 2 Keynote Presentations, 7 Industrial Presentations, 4 Panel Discussions, 9 Partners (& counting), Multiple One to One Business Meeting & so much more; this Summit is made up of innovative learning & networking opportunities that keep even the most senior business leaders engaged. It is an intimate environment that creates connections which become long-term partnerships.

The summit will touch upon all the industries like Retail, E-Commerce, FMCG / Consumer Goods, Fast Food Chains / QSR, Telecom, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Electronics & OEM’s, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare and many more…

The 4th Annual CX Summit is backed by Gold Partner: Quantiphi, Customer Experience Partner: One Direct, Exhibit Partner: Upshot, Insights Partner: Kantar, Endorsement Partner: Global India Business Forum, Upskilling Partner: Institute of Digital Marketing, Media Partner: The Free Press Journal, CEO Magazine, Consumer Voice & Business Fortnight.