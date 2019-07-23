Take SCM to the Next Level at Supply Chain Excellence Summit 2019

Mumbai: The challenge for Supply Chain professionals in India is to build an inbound supply chains that can manage long-term growth while remaining flexible and responsive enough to handle short-term volatility of changing customer demands and changing market demographics.

Moreover, professionals are facing turbulent times as they try to navigate through various tariffs deals with global impact, geopolitical uncertainties and new technologies adding further competition to already complex supply chains.

At the Supply Chain Excellence Summit 2019, take a deeper look into how Innovative Strategies, Technology, and Resource Optimization help supply chains remain relevant and sustainable.

Key Takeaways

· Identify best practice in Supply Chain Management and infer on future technologies, innovations and user expectations

· Gather insights by industry experts on the impact of changing global trends along with interpreting how to balance the technology disruption

· Well Developed Connections with Supply Chain Leaders & Experts, an opportunity to learn about their experiences and substantiate your new age strategic vision

Quick Information:

· Event: Supply Chain Excellence Summit 2019

· Dates: 8th & 9th August 2019

· Venue : Holiday Inn, Mumbai

· Keynote Speaker: Anil Shipley, Executive President & Chief Supply Chain Officer @Polycab India Ltd

· Keynote Speaker: Amartyaa Guha, Associate Director- Supply Chain @ Flipkart

· Speakers/Panelists : 30+ Industry Experts

· Who Should Attend : Managing Directors, Presidents, Directors, CEOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers and their teams

· Forum Type : Paid Participation

· Contact Information :

HuzefaDelhiwala at huzefa@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773264019

Zoheb Mayariwala at zoheb@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773636980

· For more Information : http://supplychainsummit.in/

· Organiser : Goldman Communications Pvt Ltd

Key Topics of Discussion

· The Role of “Chief Supply Chain Officer” in VUCA times

· Last Mile Delivery : A Key Differentiator in Customer Experience

· Enhance your Supply Chain with Cost Effective & Disruptive Technologies

· Impact of AI and Machine Learning on SCM

· Rethink your Supply Chain footprint, as India transforms into a Global Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse by 2025

Supply Chain Excellence Summit 2019 will focus on Innovative Strategies adopted by your peers from across industries to enhance your supply chain operations process. Get introduced with top supply chain technology innovators: pioneers, service providers, latest solutions, all under one roof and gain insight on the current demand trends and instigate new creative ways to optimize over all business.

This summit will bring 30+ eminent speakers from top companies, who will share their experience, knowledge & expertise on how to put theory into action.

We are proud to share that we are getting close to a milestone with 70+ Registered Delegates. These delegates are coming from various industry backgrounds, different domain expertise, mid to senior level designations.

With 2 Keynote Presentations, 11+ Industrial Presentations, 3 Panel Discussions, 6+ Partners (& counting), Multiple One to One Business Meeting & so much more; this Summit is made up of innovative learning & networking opportunities that keep even the most senior business leaders engaged. It is an intimate environment that creates connections which become long-term partnerships.

The summit will touch upon all the industries like Retail, E-Commerce, FMCG / Consumer Goods, Fast Food Chains / QSR, Chemical, Consumer Durables, Electronics & OEM’s, Pharma& Healthcare and many more…

The Supply Chain Excellence Summit2019 is backed by Title Partner: GreyOrange, Supporting Partner: National Bulk Handling Corporation(NBHC), Sector Skill Partner: Logistics Skill Council, Media Partner: Indian Transport & Logistics News &The Free Press Journal, Endorsement Partner : Global India Business Forum.