Symbiosis Law School to organize Pune’s largest cultural fest Symbhav 2020

Symbiosis Law School Pune (a constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University) has announced the 12th Edition of Pune’s largest cultural fest, Symbhav. To be organized and hosted entirely by the students of law, Symbhav is all set to take place on 28th-29th February & 1st March, 2020 at Symbiosis Law School, Viman Nagar Campus, Pune. The theme this year is inspired by the social elements and trends of the world, and in keeping with the transformation that civilized society is to undergo.

Standing at the threshold of a decade, the human civilization realizes that it is at the cusp of momentous decisions that shall go a long way in shaping up the futures of generations. The human race enters this historic decade in the backdrop of the rise of social movements around the world that address issues of discrimination against women, ethnic minorities and other historically oppressed communities. The new decade is characterized by increasing awareness about the environmental issues plaguing our planet, leading to a larger focus on development that is sustainable in nature and technological innovation. The choices we make have the promise of creating a thriving, prosperous and equitable world in the future. It is therefore only fitting that Symbhav 2020 revolves around the paradigm shift humanity is expected to undergo with its theme “Quantum Leap To the Future”, celebrating not only the journey of the past decade but also the promise of a bright future.

With the previous years’ footfalls soaring beyond expectations and touching the 20,000 mark, the Organizing Committee has estimated, in keeping with the theme, another massive leap in participation numbers from over 100 colleges and international universities. Symbhav 2020 will hold over 50 events ranging from music, dance and theatre events to e-sports, quizzes, Model United Nations (SLS-P MUN) and several hallmark legal events. In addition to these, the immensely popular fashion show, ‘Ablaze’, will see students take the stage, with their clothing, make-up and creative sets, representative of a community trope or concern. Other promising events include the War of DJs & Battle of the Bands, and this year’s Law Theatre, based on “Marital Rape & Domestic Rape”, directed by Mr. Anindya Shankar Das (Graduate, Film & Television Institute of India).

From Nucleya, Zaedan & DJ Ola Ras to Farhan Akhtar & The Local Train; innumerable indie-fusion musicians and bands have featured in the Symbhav Pronites and played a colossal part in appealing to students from different streams and regions. Symbhav 2019 witnessed one of the most enthusiastic Pronite crowds cheering for Prateek Kuhad and Anubhav Singh Bassi. The popularity of these contemporary performers has helped SLS-P attract significant and well-known media, food and event sponsors from within, around and outside Pune. Each day of Symbhav sees students flocking to the sponsor zones and the food stalls which consistently sell out.

The promotional activities leading up to Symbhav are already underway, with SLS-P students carrying out various marketing flash mobs, college visits and exhaustive social media publicity on various platforms, including the Symbhav Instagram handle that has amassed nearly 3,000 followers. Symbhav 2020 has the promise of reaching beyond the limits of a mere college fest, assuring an unforgettable and sensational experience for every attendee.