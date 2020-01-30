Sportzealot launches Corporate Turf Cricket League Season 1

Sportzealot presents CORPORATE TURF CRICKET LEAGUE SEASON 1, which will be an underarm turf cricket tournament.

The tournament will be held at the excellent facilities of the PEST School turf, Thane Kopri on 15th March 2020.

At the CORPORATE TURF CRICKET LEAGUE SEASON 1, around 12 corporate teams are expected to participate in the weekend of high quality, competitive cricket and friendship.

The registration fees for the tournament is 9000/- INR per team.