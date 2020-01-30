Sportzealot launches Corporate Turf Cricket League Season 1

Sportzealot presents CORPORATE TURF CRICKET LEAGUE SEASON 1, which will be an underarm turf cricket tournament.
The tournament will be held at the excellent facilities of the PEST School turf, Thane Kopri on 15th March 2020.
At the CORPORATE TURF CRICKET LEAGUE SEASON 1, around 12 corporate teams are expected to participate in the weekend of high quality, competitive cricket and friendship.
The registration fees for the tournament is 9000/- INR per team.
HIGHLIGHTS:
1. League Format
2. 5 Overs inning
3. Snacks
4. Cash Prize for winner & runner up
5. Trophies for semi-finalist teams
6. 9 player squad (7+2)
PRIZES:
1. Winner: Trophy + 15K cash
2. Runner Up: Trophy + 12K cash
3. 2nd Runner Up: Trophy
4. 3rd Runner Up: Trophy
5. Man of the Match: Trophy + Goodies
6. Best Batsman: Trophy + Goodies
7. Best Bowler: Trophy + Goodies
8. Best Fielder: Trophy + Goodies
The deadline for registration, and payment arrangements is February 15th, 2020.
For more details, contact 7977840611.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)