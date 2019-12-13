Sportzealot Corporate Cricket League Season 3

Sportzealot invites you to participate in - Corporate Cricket League Season 3. Event is a corporate tennis ball cricket tournament which will be played by aspiring and enthusiastic corporate companies among each other. After a successful event in January 2019, this event aims at encouraging companies to support employees ‘pursuit of a more active, healthier lifestyle. It also brings out the skill sets of various employees in sports arena, which are often forgotten due to fast-paced, stressful life. This event of fun-filled Cricket tourney 2019 provides an ideal platform for employee engagement as a team building exercise, stress buster and fun with family event.
The Key highlights of the event are as follows: -
Date: 11th & 12th January 2020
Location: Ghansoli 40+ ground sector 17.
Minimum 8 teams
Overarm League Format
3 Matches compulsory
Cash Prize for winner
8 overs innings
Played with Hard Tennis Ball
13 player’s squad
Colorful Jersey + Refreshments
Youtube live + Live scoring + Player stats on Cricheros
Say cheers to a healthier lifestyle, fun and the forgotten sports man in you and come forward to showcase it in this biggest sporting extravaganza in the corporate world. So sign up quick and gear up for exciting fun ahead. Prizes:
CHAMPION GROUP:
Winner : Attractive Trophy + 50,000 INR cash
Each participating team will get attractive trophy.
Individual Awards :
Best Batsman : Trophy + Goodies
Man Of The Series : Trophy + Goodies
Best Bowler : Trophy + Goodies
Best Fielder : Trophy + Goodies
Maximum Sixes : Trophy + Goodies
Most Economical Bowler : Trophy + Goodies
Man Of The Match : Medals + Goodies
Registrations for the tournament are open and we can be reached at sportzealot.abhay@gmail.com. We can also be reached via Whats app/message/call on 7977840611 (Abhyuday Pal). Entries will be accepted till December 20, 2019. *SPORTZEALOT holds right to make any changes in tournament format or details depending on participation.
