Events Corner

Updated on

Sportzealot back with its super hit offering: Corporate Rink Football League III

By FPJ Bureau

Sportzealot back with its super hit offering: Corporate Rink Football League III

Continuing on the massive success of the first two seasons of Corporate Rink Football League, Sportzealot is proud to organize the third edition of the popular tournament. It is a six players-a-side contest, with a squad strength of eight players. The entry to the tournament is with a match fee and each side will play a minimum of two matches.

In the past, corporate like Astonia Tech, Sterling, CMA CGM, NSE, TIAA, SALESFORCE etc. have been a part of the competition and have always had wonderful time. This year, we are expecting a minimum of eight corporate to participate.

There are attractive prizes to be won by the winners, a glimpse of which is as follows:

CHAMPION GROUP :

Winner : Attractive Trophy + 20K cash

1st Runner Up : Attractive Trophy + 15K cash

2nd Runner Up : Attractive Trophy

3rd Runner Up : Attractive Trophy

CHALLENGER GROUP :

Winner : Attractive Trophy

1st Runner Up : Attractive Trophy

2nd Runner Up : Attractive Trophy

3rd Runner Up : Attractive Trophy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS :

Best Striker : Trophy + Goodies

Best Goalkeeper : Trophy + Goodies

Best Defender : Trophy + Goodies

Man Of The Match : Medals + Goodies

Registrations for the tournament are open and we can be reached at sportzealot.abhay@gmail.com. We can also be reached via Whats app/message/call on 9870750961 (Abhyuday Pal). Entries will be accepted till September 20.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in