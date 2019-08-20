SME Insurance Summit 2019: Mitigating Risk of SMEs for Better Business Growth

SME Insurance Summit was organized by SME Chamber of India on 7th August 2019 in Mumbai. The event highlighted the significance and advantages of various insurance products and services related to General, Liability, Property & Engineering, Marine, Credit, Cyber, Life, Home, Corporate, Health and Travel for SMEs and Manufacturing industries. The conference explored various issues and problems related to claim settlement, awareness, and education while buying insurance products, precautionary measures, cost-effective risk management, new policies & advantages, launching of new products for SMEs and case studies.
SME Chamber of India launched the SME INSURANCE PROMOTION COUNCIL, which will be useful to connect SMEs and insurance companies, brokers, consultants and advisors for securing the interest of SME sector as well as stakeholders can be involved in this unique activity to share their thoughts and expertise for the betterment of the SME sector.
SME Chamber of India and Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. have jointly launched the Group Mediclaim and SME Insurance Package Policy.
Shri Nilesh Sathe - Former Member, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) delivered the Inaugural Address on Overview & Role of Insurance Industry for SME Growth.
Shri Chandrakant Salunkhe - Founder & President, SME Chamber of India and SME Insurance Promotion Council addressed the delegates at SME Insurance Summit.
Shri S. V. Sunder Krishnan - Chief Risk Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Enterprise risk management, cyber security and compliances.
Shri Varun Bajpai - President & Co Head - Institutional Clients Group, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors Ltd. addressed the delegates on Supporting SMEs for better business Growth – Strategies and Initiatives.
Shri Ravi Bharti - Director, SME Chamber of India and Director - Endeavor HR Pvt. Ltd. & Bon Temps Pvt. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Exploring Insurance opportunities for SME sector.
Shri Vinay Sohani - Head - Insurance Broking, Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Customized offerings of Insurance products for SME sector.
Shri Gaurav Sharma - Executive Vice President, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Future Generali Product offerings for SMEs and value-added services.
Shri Yashesh Sampat - Head-Affinity & Association Business, Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Challenges of SMEs for Insurance and Advisory Services for SMEs.
Shri Siladitya Chaudhary - National Channel Manager-SME - SBI General Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Insurance as a risk mitigation tool for MSMEs in India.
Shri Vijay Mehrotra -Head- Strategic Alliances, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Basket of Insurance Products –Advantages and Benefits for SMEs.
Shri Abhungcha Maibram - AVP-Head of Credit Insurance Underwriting, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Credit Insurance - Advantages and Benefits for SMEs.
Shri Santosh Gaikwad - Secretary, PG&G, LIC of India Ltd. addressed the delegates on Gratuity and Group Insurance Schemes by LIC.
Shri Pawan Burman - Manager, ECGC Ltd. addressed the delegates on Export credit insurance and trade related services for SMEs.
Shri Shishir Sandipan - Business Head-Emerging Corporates - Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Technological development for Insurance sector & clients.
Other dignitaries who addressed the delegates were:
Shri Sanjeev Mathur - Executive Vice President and SBU Head- Commercial and SME-HO, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd.
Shri Balaji Cuddapah - President, Commercial Lines SBU, Liberty Insurance Co. Ltd.
Shri Bhupendra Walia - Regional Manager - MRO2, New India Assurance Co. Ltd.
Shri Anish Chowdhary - Head, Marketing & Direct Sales, SME Lending, Edelweiss Retail Finance Limited.
