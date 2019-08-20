SME Insurance Summit 2019: Mitigating Risk of SMEs for Better Business Growth

Shri Nilesh Sathe - Former Member, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) delivered the Inaugural Address on Overview & Role of Insurance Industry for SME Growth.

Shri Chandrakant Salunkhe - Founder & President, SME Chamber of India and SME Insurance Promotion Council addressed the delegates at SME Insurance Summit.

Shri S. V. Sunder Krishnan - Chief Risk Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Enterprise risk management, cyber security and compliances.

Shri Varun Bajpai - President & Co Head - Institutional Clients Group, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors Ltd. addressed the delegates on Supporting SMEs for better business Growth – Strategies and Initiatives.

Shri Ravi Bharti - Director, SME Chamber of India and Director - Endeavor HR Pvt. Ltd. & Bon Temps Pvt. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Exploring Insurance opportunities for SME sector.

Shri Vinay Sohani - Head - Insurance Broking, Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Customized offerings of Insurance products for SME sector.

Shri Gaurav Sharma - Executive Vice President, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Future Generali Product offerings for SMEs and value-added services.

Shri Yashesh Sampat - Head-Affinity & Association Business, Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Challenges of SMEs for Insurance and Advisory Services for SMEs.

Shri Siladitya Chaudhary - National Channel Manager-SME - SBI General Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Insurance as a risk mitigation tool for MSMEs in India.

Shri Vijay Mehrotra -Head- Strategic Alliances, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. addressed the delegates on Basket of Insurance Products –Advantages and Benefits for SMEs.

Shri Abhungcha Maibram - AVP-Head of Credit Insurance Underwriting, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. addressed the delegates on Credit Insurance - Advantages and Benefits for SMEs.

Shri Santosh Gaikwad - Secretary, PG&G, LIC of India Ltd. addressed the delegates on Gratuity and Group Insurance Schemes by LIC.

Shri Pawan Burman - Manager, ECGC Ltd. addressed the delegates on Export credit insurance and trade related services for SMEs.

Shri Shishir Sandipan - Business Head-Emerging Corporates - Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. addressed the delegates on Technological development for Insurance sector & clients.

Other dignitaries who addressed the delegates were:

Shri Sanjeev Mathur - Executive Vice President and SBU Head- Commercial and SME-HO, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd.

Shri Balaji Cuddapah - President, Commercial Lines SBU, Liberty Insurance Co. Ltd.

Shri Bhupendra Walia - Regional Manager - MRO2, New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Shri Anish Chowdhary - Head, Marketing & Direct Sales, SME Lending, Edelweiss Retail Finance Limited.