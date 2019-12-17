SCDM India Conference concludes on a successful note

SCDM India is pleased to have successfully conducted a focused conference on” Rotate to the New: Data Stewardship | Data Analytics | Data Science” on 6 -7 December 2019 at Bangalore. Attended by more than 450 delegates, this year the conference saw a 17% increase in the number of delegates/ attendees.

SCDM India Conference 2019 was charged up with 50 Plus speakers, 12 sponsors & 3 media partners. The leadership forum witnessed 75 attendees. Almost all the key leaders from the India industry were present for the Leadership forum across organizations. Student Forum and Poster competition were taken up very well. More than 300 People attended the Student forum. 25 Students from Different colleges participated in this conference. Conference Workshop which started at 7.30 AM on Day 1 witnessed 200 plus attendees.

SCDM India Conference 2019 was conducted under the guidance & support of the Committee Chair Mr. Praveen Das, Co-Chair Mr. Shobhit Shrotriya, Mr. Mr.Sarvesh Singh & Mr. Raghavendra Kalmadi & Committee members.”