SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands concluded on a grand note

Conceptualized with the thought of promoting best practices benchmarking in the industry, Best Social Media Brands is an industry mandate to adjudge a brand’s performance amongst peers on a relative scale. SAMMIE 2019, the third edition of Best Social Media Brands Awards and Summit took the bar a notch higher with over 360 nominations across 25 main categories, 15 special categories, and 6 marketing achievers’ categories.

The Awards part of the event witnessed prominent brands such as FabIndia, Disney, Franklin Templeton, Amazon Prime India, Voot, Berger Paints, GoAir, and more grab SAMMIEs at the ceremony for path-breaking work in the digital world throughout the year. The glitzy evening saw 100+ awards bestowed on Best Social media Brands of 2019.

Find the entire list of winners here

On the Summit end of the function, BSMB 2019 saw knowledge sharing sessions on topics such as the Digital Marketing Road to 20:20, Facebook Thumbstoppers, Content, Community, and Commerce, and more. These sessions were graced by industry stalwarts such as Ajay Kaul, Chief Digital Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts; Rahul Pansare, CMO & Head of PR, FCA, Jeep; Jahid Ahmed, Head – Digital & Content Marketing, HDFC Bank; Samyukta Ganesh – Head Of Marketing, Baskin Robbins, Suchita Salwan, Little Black Book; Gaurav Bansal, Marketing Head, Indiatimes Lifestyle Network Nowshad Rizwanullah Co-Founder & CEO at MissMalini Entertainment; Ashwin Suresh Founder, Pocket Aces; Moderator: Sandeep Balani, Head of India, Outbrain, Viraj Ghelani, FilterCopy, Ankush Bahuguna, MensXP; Radhika Bangia-Actor ; Roshni Bhatia, thechiquefactor Moderator: Viraj Sheth Co-Founder at Monk-E, and more.

The Summit was also supported by fascinating a Workshop with intensive discussions on Performance over Branding by Ashish Upadhye, AVP Business, Merkle Sokrati & Priyanka Patil, Manager Business Strategy, Social Merkle Sokrati and an insightful discussion with Meghna Apparao, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands 2019 was evaluated by an esteemed jury panel featuring Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman, and CCO, 82.5 Ogilvy, Mohit Joshi, MD, Havas Media Group India, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting, Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer at Wavemaker, Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO at Merkle Sokrati, Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer at Madison, Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India, Suvajyoti Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Brandmovers India, Priti Nair, Director, Curry Nation, Priya Jayaraman, Saatchi Propagate.

Social Samosa Best Social Media Brands 2019 was held in association with, Gifting Partners – The Good Life Company (TGL Co.), Plush Plaza & Satliva, Media Partner – The Free Press Journal, Online Radio Partner – Radio City.in, PR Partner – Treize Communications and Online Broadcast Partner – 24 Frames Digital.