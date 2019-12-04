Ready to know how Internet is Transforming Retail?

Mumbai: India has the fastest growing online retail market among top global economies. According to a report published by Bain & Co. the online retail market witnessed an annual CAGR of 53% for the period 2013-2017. Being driven by a young demographic profile, increasing internet penetration and relative better economic performance, India's E-commerce revenue is expected to jump to US$ 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual rate of 51 per cent, the highest in the world.

Keeping all the positives and the future prospects of e-commerce in mind, we at Phygital Magazine is ready to welcome you to the next edition of ICS (Internet Commerce Summit) 2019. Understanding the evolutionary retail trends, this year we have kept the theme as ‘New commerce in the era of consumer capitalism’.

To be held on the 6th of December, 2019 at Taj Santacruz, this ICS will see the presence of eminent speakers like Rob Godwin, Capability Director (APAC), Dunnhumby, Vikram Idnani, Sr. Vice President, Head-IT, Reliance Retail; Subhajit Mazumder, Director, KPMG; Jacob Singh, CTO, Grofers; Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar.com; Akshay Ambardar, Head – Digital Marketing, TataCliq; Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry, and many more.

This year’s exemplary line-up of discussions, presentations, and much more is here to bring to the limelight pertinent topics and ways of doing business in 2020. ICS 2019 Mumbai chapter has a futuristic outlook and it will delve into every facet and aspect of doing business in this era of digital technology. Transformers, innovators, and disruptors of the retail space will talk about the evolution of retail its scope and what awaits the future.

An interesting mix of everything current and trendsetting awaits you at ICS 2019. Be there to witness the pulse of retail right from the pioneers bringing about a change within the greater landscape of the industry.

Addressing all the guests for the upcoming ICS, Bhavesh Pitroda, Founder & CEO, Experiential Media Pvt. Ltd., the organisers of ICS says, “The line separating the online and offline platform has long been blurred. Today consumers have become conscious about their asks and in order to give them a slice of convenience, brands and retailers are just not offering products or services but are crafting innovative stories. Innovation today plays a strong base to the consumer narrative and in view of this change, in order to create a conversation around ‘the dawn of this new era of consumerism’ we have organised ICS.”

He further mentioned that, “The day’s event on the 6th will revolve around the varied aspects of ‘New Commerce’ and how it is shaping the market and its dynamics at every nook and corner. We wish to evoke the right conversation through discussions and insights and plan to explore future opportunities in every aspect of retail alongside the stakeholders and industry.”