RAI - Great Place to Work® felicitates India’s 10 Best Workplaces in Retail 2020!

Along with recognising the best workplaces, Great Place to Work® Institute, in association with Retailers Association of India, also released a report on the findings from the Study conducted. The study notes the consistent experience that organizations in this industry have been able to create at the workplace despite the economic slowdown. The report also highlights a significant positive shift in experience of a demographic group that, traditionally, may not have been a part of mainstream employee agenda and experience – part-time employees.

Forming about 10% of the total employees represented by the Great Place To Work® Institute’s 2020 Study of the retail industry, 81% of the part-time demographic group expressed their ‘Intent to Stay’. The group has particularly appreciated the Credibility of Management and has strongly called out the Fairness that they have experienced at the workplace.

Great Place To Work® Institute, India envisions making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL. This insight is truly encouraging in the light of this vision and gives hope that organizations will continue to prioritize the experience of all employees irrespective of the demographic groups that they may belong to.

A deeper look at the data, however, reveals the dominance of the male voice in the industry (79% of the total employees represented by the study). The study therefore sheds light on the apparent contradiction that the industry must take into consideration if organizations within it were to truly strive towards being great workplaces FOR ALL. With men currently having the opportunity to shape the voice of the industry simply by their representation, one can only wonder about the impact that a readiness of this industry for greater inclusion of other genders could have.

Themes in the comments that both full time and part-time women employees have shared in the survey lean heavily towards industry challenges that prevent women from actively, and in large numbers, participate in the retail industry. These include challenges with work/shift timings, safety and balancing professional and personal life.

The study also notes that many of the differences between the Best Workplaces and the Rest that were noted in a similar study last year seem to have been bridged – another indication that the industry may be taking important steps towards creating inclusive workplaces. Here too the context and experience of women in the Best Workplaces are notable. Women in these organizations have shared that experiences in the areas of Camaraderie, Credibility and Fairness have been instrumental in ensuring that they report almost as positive an experience as the men in the Best Workplaces.

The report summarises that there are some inherent contradictions within the industry that will need to be addressed for the retail industry to truly be a Great Place To Work® FOR ALL.