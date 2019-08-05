Process Manufacturing R&D Leaders' Summit 2019

Indian companies must weave a commitment to growth into their corporate DNA by fostering company wide awareness of consumers’ needs, investing enough in R&D and unlocking entrenched organisational structures and attitudes that are inhospitable to new solutions, new business models and new approaches. To know more - https://bit.ly/2M1pr4P
The private sector must take the lead in creating the requisite R&D capabilities and sharpening the focus on quality growth. To do so, companies will need to step up investment in R&D in the coming years. They will also need to continue offering affordable solutions but not compromise on quality and design Partnerships will also be an important means for absorbing foreign R&D capability. Indian companies must continue to invest in indigenous R&D as well. By doing so, they can adapt global innovations to create local affordable solutions.
