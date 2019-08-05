Precast India Summit 2019

With US $2.85 trillion GDP, India is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world. It is witnessing massive public investment, robust private consumption, and structural reforms leading to rapid growth (> 7%). However, the speed of urbanization poses an unprecedented challenge for the construction industry. The 12th Plan Working Group on Financing Urban Infrastructure estimated the urban housing shortage in the country at about 29 million units. The demand for affordable housing is likely to rise from 25 million households to more than 38 million units by 2030, by when the urban population is likely to surge to 600 million. Cities, which will contribute over 80% to GDP by 2050, need to be Receptive, Innovative and Productive to foster sustainable growth and ensure better quality of living.

