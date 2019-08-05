Nexgen Conferences announces “FTTH India Congress 2019”

New Delhi: Nexgen Conferences, one of India’s leading conferences & B2B event organizers announces India’s much awaited platform in the Capital on Fiber to the Home as FTTH India Congress 2019, In New Delhi scheduled on 12th September 2019.

FTTH India Congress will be first of its kind of event which will bring together all stakeholders to discuss the successful roadmap for deploying FTTH in the country. The day-long event will cover all important topics related to Fiber to the Home & industry senior fraternity from FTTH will share their insights including Government, Operators, and Vendors to address those important challenges and roadmap ahead.

FTTH is a modern fiber access technology which will connect 2.5 lakhs village Panchayats through Fiber Access under Digital India Scheme. National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) is an ambitious initiative to trigger a broadband revolution in rural areas. NOFN was envisaged as an information super-highway through the creation of a robust middle-mile infrastructure for reaching broadband connectivity to Gram Panchayats.

The worldwide Fiber to the Home market will witness a positive CAGR, since Telecom operators will increase their adoption of Fiber to the Home. Indian Telecom Operators have already taken serious initiatives on to deploy fiber to the Home. FTTH will allow consumers to listen audio from various sources, listen and view HD audio-visual formats and gain access to increased volumes of Digital Data. Service providers are aiming to provide speedy internet on FTTH, and a key focus has been the provision of a 1 Gbps consistent speed. In – India there are serious efforts to ensure that affordable FTTH services to be provided to the customers and this will positively faster the India economic growth. Currently substantial numbers of homes which already have FTTH service and industry see phenomenal growth for the future. There are challenges which to be address and FTTH India Congress 2019 will surely the platform attend to hear the industry expert and understand those important aspects.

‘We are pleased to announce the ‘FTTH India Congress 2019’ - country’s much awaited conference on FTTH with participation from industry thought leaders and policy makers on a day-long programme. In any emerging network architecture, fibre plays a very critical role based on different kinds of needs. I hope all the attendees will be able to discuss and deliberate about the industry growth perspectives in an engaging way.’ says Anjani Kumar Singh, CEO, Nexgen Conferences.

About Nexgen Conferences

Nexgen Conferences provides businesses and professionals an opportunity to engage with a focused audience through live CXO events, B2B conferences, tradeshows, seminars, exhibitions, press conferences and corporate briefings. We believe that there is a huge opportunity to transform country’s information and communications technology (ICT) environment. However, this can be achieved only if we have a meaningful platform for collaboration and idea sharing.

We understand that the industry need focused and specialized events and exhibitions to meet the next generation challenges of the sector. By concentrating on creating knowledge based forums, we work with the industry to achieve desired deliberations. For further information please visit www.nexgenconferences.com