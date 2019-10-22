Network with Leading CX Professionals at 4th Annual CX Summit 2019

4th Annual CX Summit 2019 Overview
The CX function is witnessing an exponential shift. Consumers demand for and expect immediate, personalized & convenient experiences. Only those organizations poised to satisfy the huge expectations will be equipped for success as the business evolves. Customer Experience action plans impact multiple facets of any organization’s performance, from customer satisfaction and loyalty, financial return, employee experience to executive engagement.
At the 4th Annual CX Summit 2019, we invite you to witness, discuss, debate, benchmark & expand your network to get the latest CX trends, tools & technologies with experts as well as executives from top companies at one of the most focused customer experience conferences in India. The insights you gain at this conference will enable you and your employees to act even faster, more efficiently and enable a more customer & employee focused approach to drive business growth.
Quick Information:
• Conference : 4th Annual CX Summit 2019
• Date : 14th & 15th November 2019
• Venue : Holiday Inn, Mumbai
• Speakers/Panelists : 30+ Industry Experts
• Who Should Attend: CXO’s, Directors, Vice Presidents catering to Customer Experience, Customer Service, Customer Life Cycle Management, Loyalty Management, Marketing, Sales, Customer Intelligence Analysts, Customer Insights & Analytics functionality
• Forum Type : Paid Participation
• Contact Information : Huzefa Delhiwala at huzefa@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773264019
Zoheb Mayariwala at zoheb@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773636980
• For more Information : http://cxsummit.co.in/
• Organizer : Goldman Communications Pvt Ltd
Keynote Speakers:
• Dr Dhaval Shah, Cofounder @ Pharmeasy
• Atin Chhabra, Global Director – Digital Customer Experience @ Schneider Electric
Eminent Speakers:
• Priya Subramani, Sr. Director Customer Experience @ Walmart eCommerce
• Dharmarajan K, CCO & Head products @ Tata CLiQ
• Anand Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer @ Fino Payments Bank Ltd
• Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations Head of Customer Experience @ Furlenco
• Rohit Relan, Chief Customer Experience Officer - Consumer Business @ Bharti Airtel
• Marcus Terry, Vice President - Customer Experience @ PhonePe
• Nitin Sethi, Vice President Digital @ IndiGo Airlines
• Arvind Mohan, Head CX @ Delhivery
• Dipu KV, President - Operations & Customer Service @ Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
• Gavin Remedios, Customer & Ops, Director (UXDC) User Experience Design Center, SBI @ KPMG India
• Akhilesh Saxena, Vice President and Head- Global Service Delivery, program management and Customer Operations, Tata Communications
• Ajay Nambiar, Head – Customer Care & Property Management @ L&T Realty
• Shantanu Garg, Global Head – Consumer Insights & Engagement, CRM & Customer Centricity Cell @ Grasim Industries (Pulp & Fibre), Aditya Birla Group
• Debashis Sarkar, Founder & Managing Partner @ Proliferator Advisory & Consulting
• Subramanyam Iyer, Senior Vice President & Head - Customer Experience @ DBS Bank
• Prashant Sharma, VP - Customer Success @ Dream11
• Nitin Jain, Head of Customer Experience (CS&L and Sales) for India & Middle East and Africa @ Mondelēz International
• Deepesh Kothari, Head - Digital Strategy & Transformation @ ACK Media
• Vishal Sampat, AVP - Customer Experience @ Axis Bank
A quick glimpse of our Previous 2 Editions: Cumulative Post Show Report for CX Summits: Previous CX Summits have brought together 250+ Delegate, 60+ Speakers, 45+ Vendors & Partners, & 80+ Participating Companies. After conducting 3 successful Editions of CX Summits, we are coming up with the 4th Annual CX Summit with more exciting speakers & trendy topics on CX function. For more information, visit the website or request for a detailed post show report.
Key Takeaways:
• Identify best practices in your CX journey and infer on future technologies, innovations and user expectations
• Gather insights by industry experts on the impact of changing global trends
• Well Developed Connections with CX Leaders & Experts
Why Partner?
• Showcase your expertise and align your business with leading organizations
• Meet senior attendees and decision makers from the CX function
• Educate audience on how your technology can drive their business forward
• Exclusive pre show, onsite and Post Show Media coverage and brand exposure with industry leading publications and news sources in attendance
Partner with us at the 4th Annual CX Summit and we'll work to ensure every one of your prospects as well as existing clients experiences your brand in the most unique and unforgettable way.
Stay tuned for more updates on speakers & activities..!
Explore new horizons towards customer experience. Join us in Mumbai on 14th & 15th November 2019. Find out, how good CX culture is built and what is its power.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)