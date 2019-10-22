Network with Leading CX Professionals at 4th Annual CX Summit 2019

4th Annual CX Summit 2019 Overview

The CX function is witnessing an exponential shift. Consumers demand for and expect immediate, personalized & convenient experiences. Only those organizations poised to satisfy the huge expectations will be equipped for success as the business evolves. Customer Experience action plans impact multiple facets of any organization’s performance, from customer satisfaction and loyalty, financial return, employee experience to executive engagement.

At the 4th Annual CX Summit 2019, we invite you to witness, discuss, debate, benchmark & expand your network to get the latest CX trends, tools & technologies with experts as well as executives from top companies at one of the most focused customer experience conferences in India. The insights you gain at this conference will enable you and your employees to act even faster, more efficiently and enable a more customer & employee focused approach to drive business growth.