Must Attend Consumer Centric Summit for Top Marketing Professionals in 2019

3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit 2019 is getting together leading thinkers and business drivers together to share notes at an event exploring the frontiers of marketing strategy, consumer choice, product innovation and analytics in the dynamic and disruptive VUCA age with the newer digital tools available.
Quick Information:
· 3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics 2019: 22nd November 2019
· Venue: The Suryaa, New Delhi
· Speakers/Panelists: 15+ Industry Experts
· Who Should Attend: Managing Directors, Presidents, Directors, CEOs, Heads of Consumer Insights, Heads of Research & Insights, Heads of Data Analytics
· Forum Type: Paid Participation
· Organizer: Goldman Communications Pvt Ltd
Key Topics of Discussion
Branding & the Brain: The neuroscience behind Consumer Buying Decisions.
Influencing Consumer Emotions for Business Success using Analytics, AI & Machine Learning
Crystal – Gazing the Future of Technologies while evaluating Data Privacy v/s CMI
Keynote Speaker:
· Mr Manu Nanda, President & Managing Director @ Meyer Housewares India Pvt Ltd.
Eminent Speakers:
· Dr. Avik Sarkar, Associate Professor, Data, Technology & Public Policy @ Indian School of Business
· Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director @ HP
· Subrahmanyam M V, Divisional Head Marketing CMI and Sales Planning @ Apollo Tyres Ltd
· Kapil Malhotra, Director & Head of Analytics - Asia, Middle East, North Africa @ PepsiCo
· Mayank Kapoor, Product Insights & Innovation Head - Mortein, SBP and Aerogard @ Reckitt Benckiser
· Amit Gupta, Vice President - Unified Delivery (Consulting & Analytics) @ Master Card
· Aditya Chowdhary, Vice President Analytics @ Diageo
· Dr. Vigneshwara, Professor, Dept. of Management Studies @ Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
· Dilpreet Singh, Head-CRM and Customer Analytics @ The Oberoi Group
· Bobby Chetal, Director Analytics @ Fortune 500 Finance Company
· Manish Motani, Director-Data Analytics @ Fortune 500 Finance Company
· Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer @ Kantar
· Ram Jalan, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer @ Omaxe Limited
· Sandeep Kaimal, Vice President Business Consulting @ HSBC
· Sanket Raina, Head - Digital Marketing & Consumer Strategy @ Aviva India
· & many more…
3rd Edition Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit will cater to challenges faced by modern day brands in comprehending consumer actions, their buying decisions, or decoding consumer emotions with the help of technologies.
We are proud to share that we are getting close to a milestone with 75+ Registered Delegates. These delegates are coming from various industry backgrounds, different domain expertise, mid to senior level designations.
With 1 Keynote Presentation, 2 Industrial Presentations, 3 Panel Discussions, 9 Partners (& counting), Multiple One to One Business Meeting & so much more; this Summit is made up of innovative learning & networking opportunities that keep even the most senior business leaders engaged. It is an intimate environment that creates connections which become long-term partnerships.
The summit will touch upon all the industries like Retail, E-Commerce, FMCG / Consumer Goods, Fast Food Chains / QSR, Telecom, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Electronics & OEM’s, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare and many more…
3rd Edition Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit is backed by Gold Partner: Market Vistas, Exhibit Partner: Rakuten Insight, Insights Partner: Kantar, Endorsement Partner: Global India Business Forum, Upskilling Partner: Institute of Digital Marketing, Media Partner: The Free Press Journal, CEO Magazine & Business Fortnight.
Join us at The Suryaa, New Delhi for quick-paced & high-energy agenda drives; multi-dimensional thinking & rapid exposure to new ideas to recharge your approach & refresh your toolkit.
