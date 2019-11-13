Mumbai to host 8th Edition India Manufacturing Summit in November 2019

Bangalore: India’s manufacturing sector has bifurcated into a few large firms on the one hand, and many small, medium and micro enterprises on the other. The government’s “Make in India” initiative, aims to set up a robust smart manufacturing ecosystem in India to increase manufacturing’s share in the domestic economy from 16% to 25% by 2022, by which time the Indian economy is expected to grow to $5 trillion. Businesses in India like the automotive, mining, and chemical industry are automating procedures and making them progressively imaginative.

Addressing the exponentially changing Indian manufacturing landscape, the 8th Edition India Manufacturing Summit scheduled on 20th November 2019 at The Leela Mumbai is the perfect platform for C-suite executives of manufacturing companies across industries, to come together and discuss smart manufacturing trends, network with peers, and build ROI-backed business relations. This summit also facilitates a marketplace for the buyers to meet with the sellers, offering disruptive solutions on the emerging trends in smart manufacturing.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from the manufacturing sector as speakers and panellists to share their knowledge with the attendees. The topics to be discussed at the event include IoT and Industry Transformation, AI, Digital Twin, Additive Factory, Cobots, Quality Management, Leadership & Talent Management and many more...

Some of the esteemed speakers at the conference are Henrik von Scheel (Industry 4.0 originator and leading authority on strategy & competitiveness), Samip Mutha (Vice President and Group Head - Digital and Innovation, RPG Group), Sharad Mahendra (Director & COO Member of Board, JSW Energy Limited), Krishna Bhojkar (Head Manufacturing Engineering, Volkswagen), NC Chakrabarti (Vice President & Head- Smart Manufacturing Technology, Reliance Industries Limited), Ajay Agarwal (Associate Vice President,Nilkamal Limited), Anand Thakur (Chief Digital Officer, Jubilant Foodworks), N Jayantha Prabhu (Chief Information Officer, Essar Group), Dhruv Jain (Group CoE Smart Manufactruing & Industry 4.0, Aditya Birla Group), Sowmya Chaturvedi (Head of operations, Cummins India Ltd), Shirish Yadav (Vice President, ITC Limited)....

To facilitate a discourse to decision-making trajectory for the business owners, The India Manufacturing Summit will also showcase some niche solutions specifically evolved to cater to the corporates from solution providers like Microsoft, Tata Communication and many more.

