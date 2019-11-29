Mumbai to host 17th edition of India Hospitality + F & B Pro World Expo

It's that time of the year when the Bombay Exhibition Center at Goregaon East, off the Western Express Highway over 3 days plays home to various stakeholders of hospitality, tourism and food industries. Under one roof are suppliers and hosted buyers of hotel and catering equipment, food and beverages, travel and tourism, organic and natural products. On display and for sale will be hundreds of products, at best prices and with deals or offers that thousands of visitors find difficult to resist.

The stage will see some well-known industry trail blazers, at the top of their game talking through their journey so far. The highlights include Live Demos, Product Launches, Best of India Awards, B2B Meetings, Seminars, Workshops, Competitions, felicitations, Professionals Networking, International Delegations, Interaction with Government Officials, etc. There will also be demos on Coffee & Latte Art, Competitions for Housekeepers among various Star Hotels, panel discussions for Hospitality Purchase Managers & more. Entry to the event is free for all.

For more details of the event: 9769555657 or www.trinityworld.biz