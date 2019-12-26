Mumbai Entrepreneur Summit 2020

Overview: Premium Networking Summit for Entrepreneurs, Startups and Business Owners. The Mumbai Entrepreneur Summit is a joint venture by EnSpirit Ltd (London) and Entrepreneur Fox (Mumbai). The Mumbai Entrepreneur aims to inspire, educate and connect the entrepreneur to empower the entrepreneurial mindsets and behaviors.

Date: 4th Jan 2020 (Sat)

Agenda: (1pm - 5pm)

1pm - 1.15pm - Welcome

1.15pm - 2.45pm - Baiju Solanki (EnSpirit)

2.45pm - 3.15pm - Networking Break (High Tea)

3.15pm - 3.30pm - Raj Kothari (Entrepreneur Fox)

3.30pm - 5.00pm - Fireside Chat with Farzana Suri, Alpa Shah, Nidhi Kumra and Prasit Bhattacharya

5.00pm onwards - Networking (Snacks)

About Featured Speaker

Baiju Solanki, Founder of EnSpirit (London,UK)Award-winning businessman and TEDx speaker Baiju Solanki is the CEO and founder of EnSpirit Global: a platform that serves to awaken, instill and enhance the entrepreneurial spirit in all of those who wish to live their best life. Using his skills as a trainer, teacher and coach, he aims to transform the wold through teaching entrepreneurial skills to business people, students and employees.

Featured Panelist (For Fireside Chat)

1. Farzana Suri, Founder of Victory Coach

Farzana Suri is a Victory Coach and Leadership Trainer.A student of Tony Robbins' Robbins and Madanes, she has had the privilege of coaching over 5000 people across 18 countries and 200 events. Her clients include senior executives in Google, PVR, Blue Dart, Merck, ICICI Bank, entrepreneurs, sports and media personalities and homemakers.

2. Alpa Shah, Social Entrepreneur

Alpa is a Social entrepreneur, Rotarian & Author of the Book EveryWomanShouldInvest published by CNBC TV 18, available on Amazon. Alpa is a Tedx speaker. She is on the mission to create more and more Women financial entrepreneurs, she grooms and trains Women to be independent and achieve Financial Freedom in true sense.

3. Nidhi Kumra, Founder of Your Space

Your-Space is an IIM - Cambridge - Oxford alumni initiative, co-founded by former bankers, consultants and great friends, Nidhi Kumra, Shubha Lal, Karan Kaushish who identified the gap in the organized student housing sector, creating a set-up that young adults can treat like home. Your-Space has raised over 2M dollars in funding from angels and individual investors till date.

4. Prasit Bhattacharya, Founder of Designs Codes

Prasit is a tech and growth hacking enthusiast and actively advise startups on tech stacks, team building and growth marketing techniques.

5. Nilesh Gopali, International Business Advisor

Nilesh is known for giving business leaders pragmatic, forward-looking business strategies they can count on. With over two decades of extensive experience in the financial and retail / eCommerce technology markets, Nilesh's expertise goes well beyond strategy, planning and research; to include execution, ROI and successful evaluation.

Who Can Attend

Entrepreneurs, SMEs, Business Owners, Angel Investors, PRs, Early Stage Startups, Students, Opportunists, Net workers, Marketers, Managers, SAAS

For Business/Sponsorship/Queries: +91 9920251494