Mumbai Entrepreneur Social - December 2019 edition

Date : 13th December, Friday

Time : 5:00 to 7:00 pm

Venue : Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

Guest Speaker for event is:

Dr. Smita Naram - Founder of Ayushakti Ayurveda Pvt Ltd

Smita Naram is an Ayurveda practitioner, author, trainer of Ayurveda and CMD of Ayushakti Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, a chain of ayurvedic medicines and ayurveda therapy clinics operating in India, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Austria and many more countries in the world.

She has treated more than 2,00,000 people across the world with the detoxification treatment in the last 31 years. The whole process of detoxification focuses on removing toxins, blockages etc. so that physiological process is functioned in a right manner and slowly the damaged cells begin to repair in its natural way.

Also, she has personally trained 120 Doctors, Naturopaths, Ayurvedic Practitioners, Chiropractors, Osteopaths in the field of detox and pulse reading across the globe. She has also been invited by different universities and institutions to conduct training in pulse reading.

Hear her in person & live on 13th December 2019 at the Mumbai Entrepreneur Social Event. Get inspired, network and collaborate with other like-minded business owners in a relaxed social environment!Entrepreneur Social is an amazing platform where we can experience the power in association and collaboration.

As we are aware, Entrepreneur Social is part of the Roger Hamilton's International Entrepreneur Institute, hosted in Mumbai by Mustardseed, a leading organization in Corporate Training & Entrepreneur education, in association with Rise Mumbai & Free Press Journal.