Mumbai Art Fair attracts over 300 artists from 40 cities in India

Come October and retreating monsoon brings in variety of attires for mother earth, full of umpteenth shades and colours from Ladakh to Kanyakumari!! The artists from all over the country celebrate and join this ‘chromatic riot’ of ‘ultimate painter – the nature’ and run berserk at the annual gala ‘Mumbai Art Fair’ at Nehru Centre, Mumbai!

In the city of Mumbai, the art galleries, art institutions, experts and the art-loving public are seen in perpetual search for new art talent booming with unrestrained visual ideas who are unafraid to exhibit rustic and raw visual art products at the Mumbai Art Fair. Mumbai art fair, in its second edition, is a platform for India's emerging as well as established artists without gallery representation without any age or qualification bar!

This year, Mumbai art fair is presenting over 300 artists who have brought in their works, with the styles and subjects varying from landscapes, portraits, abstracts, realistic works , cityscapes, religious art to personal experiences loaded with intense narratives.

Mumbai Art fair this year includes an immense diversity of art, and range of mediums, styles and subjects to fit in the taste of even the daintiests of all the art buyers. Artists Diptina Kothari, Jalpa Patel, Kalpana Arya, Pratima Kumar, Sathiyaseelan Gangasalem, Shipra Gupta and Sowmya Muralidhar are exhibiting one of the favourite genres ‘Landscape’, a perpetual inspiration for the artists and equally enticing ‘art form’ for the art buyers too. Winding rivers, dancing tree branches with a gush of wind and reflection of it in the water adds the lyrical quality to the landscape paintings by Ajay Sandiliya, Anupama Asher, Jenson Joseph, Komal Patil, Neha Mantry, Rakhi Desai, Vandana Bhagat and Vineet Kaur, though Shuvendu Sarkar takes delight in grandeur of architecture landscape. The Stylized and slightly abstracted version of landscapes called ‘Sea-scapes’ which can also be termed as ‘mindscapes’ are found in the stands of K Vilvanathan, Meetul Agarwal, Rahat Kazmi and Sujata Pant whereas flower-scapes created by Bindal Shah, Geeta Sejekan and Alina Ciuciu have a tactile quality and energy that radiate from their canvases.

Many artists use abstract forms and layers of paint to create an array of different textural effects. The abstract works by Ashwini Borse, Bhagyashri Chaudhari, Lalita Sonavane, Pol Ledent, Purvi Lohana, Revathi Shivakumar, Sneha J M and Varsha Sheth explores the connections between landscape, memory and the subconscious. The artworks of artist Late Shamendu Sonavane, who is known for brilliant portrayal of nature in abstract style are also exhibited in Mumbai art fair. Artists Ayesha Taleyarkhan, Bhaskar Mandolu, Chandrakant Chandra, Mrudula Nair and Shruti Yewale exhibiting at MAF use the method of painting in which abstraction and figurative images are combined which reinforce each other's effect in semi-abstract idiom.

Art has always been a means to express belief and devotion. Religious faith has inspired some of the most impressive and wondrous works of art. The artworks of Mallika Bulusu, Leena Kulkarni, Kavita Joshi and Beena Surana seems to be resulted from religious beliefs and uplift the mind to the spiritual level. Shri Ganesha, in ancient Indian philosophy, is considered as the first shabda (OM) or vibrations manifested on the creation of universe. Ganesha is known as the Aadibeeja, the primordial seed of creative force, where there is a perpetual action of creation. It is in this context, Ganesha is regarded as the 'lord of the fine arts' and said that the all arts lead to the eternal bliss, the spiritual manifestation. The portrayal of Ganesha in different styles in the artworks of artist Shweta Rukme, Sreenath S T, Soni Singh, Om Ramesh & Vamshi Krishna attracts attention instantly where as the eternal love of Radha-Krishna captured by Tanu Gupta , Mayur Sharma and Kinjal Manek highlights true love than the mesmerizing tale of two lovers that despite not being together all their lives, dedicatedly felt the togetherness throughout.

The cycle of life, the cosmic phenomenon and the tenets of Buddhism are very well depicted through serene image of buddha, geometric shapes, syllables and symbols by

Shailesh Ankush, Reena Surana, Pratima Abhange, Monalisa Parikh and Manju Das.

The difference in the act of depicting woman with the ‘male gaze’ can be seen in the works of Vishal Sable and through their own ‘gaze’ in the works of Asha Shetty, Renu S Iyer, Sarayu Kamat, Sonia, Sushma Sharma Oza and Vijaya Kishore. Nonetheless, all these works exudes kind of freshness and sweetness that vindicates the maxim ‘when life becomes a-weary, woman makes it a cheery’!

A strong portrait captivates viewers, draws them into the painting, and engages their attention. Such a portrait painting causes the viewer to wonder about the person depicted!

Artists Akshata Zambre, Om Thadkar, Parvathi Ramanathan and Yamuna Padmanaban exhibiting at Mumbai Art Fair, have used portraiture as an essential channel of visual communication, which is traditionally been the medium through which definitions of beauty is graphically expressed.

Realism, in which the subject of the painting looks much like the real thing rather than being stylized or abstracted, is the style used by the artists Anurag Kumar, Aparna Deshpande, Arundhati Kumar, Asha Bhat, Dinesh Kirve, Dr Ankeeta Khadilkar, Hari Fulaware, Kavita Joshi, Kinjal Manek, Prabhu Joshi, Rachana Deshmukh, Reshma Venkatraman, Ria Das, Rinku Jha, Sangeeta Zurange, Shreekant Potdar, Sucharita and Tanima Darji to capture reality as it is in their subjects, from skin tone to emotion, from the colour of the sky to the colour of the eye, and all the possible minute details.

Many artists experiment with realism and take artistic freedom to introduce little stylization in the presentation of their subject matter, making it bit modern. Artists Amruta Bondre, Diiliip Sinh, Gurmit, Mousumi Sircar, Payel S, Pooja Thite, Surabhi Gaikwad Uzgare, Vishwajeet Kumar, Manisha Saini, Rajan Shah and Sonal Gandhi seem to juggle with the figurative idiom with varying degree of visual drama at play in their respective paintings.

Artists Aparana Upadyaay, Ilaisa Latu, Sukriti Datt and Vedha Sreeram use the basic geometric forms - lines, triangles and square in their works – juxtaposed, combined, intersected and repeated in a various ways to create the art which goes close to ‘Tantra art’, though they may meant to just create the abstract patterns.

What unites the various artists and styles associated with Symbolism is the emphasis on emotions, feelings, ideas, and subjectivity rather than realism. . Their works are personal and express their own ideologies, particularly the belief in the artist's power to reveal truth.

The artworks by artists Bodhi Jagruti, Divya Basant Kumar, Dr Kiran Tiwari, Dr Kiran Tiwari, Kabir, Mihika Bhatt, Neha Agrawal, Niyati Amlani, Prashant Jadhav, Sandhya Rohatgi, Seema Oza, Shalaka Patil, Shubhangi Gade, Venus and Mansi Shah have deep symbolic connotation and metaphorical meanings attached to them whereas Awdhesh Bajpai, Falguni Mehta and Gaurav Dagar, as seen from their works, seems to dive deep into surreal realm.

The other attraction in the Mumbai Art Fair will be stunning sculptures by Rohan Sonawane, sensuous depiction of tribal woman by Narahari Bhawandla, and works by

Hansa Bhatt and Hester Noronha, which in some way or other associated with traditional India Art. Pichwai paintings by Narendra Kumar will force visitors to take a second look.

The grandeur and majesty of wildlife world and animal kingdom is captured by Kiran Manjarekar, Bhalchandra Chive and Sonali Surana. Artists Deepika Nain, Krushna Shitap, Rhythm Singh, Rutuja Ashture, Sadashiv Sawant and Sonia – all six of them have exemplified elegance and timelessness of black-and-white painting.

There are many art training institutes and studios imparting visual art training to the aspiring artists. One of these art training classes, Rajaram Art Studio in Mumbai is not only imparting visual art training to art students but also they are helping them make a grand entry in the professional art world with a group exhibition in the Mumbai Art Fair, a biggest art talent hunting platform in India where art buyers and art galleries roam around to pickup potential budding talent. Rajaram Studio is presenting this year the refreshing works of art by the artists Astha Fadia, Ayushi Jain, Bhaduri Baria, Bhawna Shah, Bhumi Nagda, Deepal Bhat, Divya Shankar, Gitanjali Shah, Hailey Doshi, Jinal_Soni, Maitreyie Mehta, Manali Shinde, Meena Tanna, Neeti Khuthia, Pooja Daftary, Preeti W, Reeta Jain, Ruchi Shaw. Saachi Chheda, Sejal Sanghvi, Shefali Mian, Shilpa Jain, Vandana Pradhan, Vijayalakshmi, all of whom are teeming with an unbridled form of imagination!

Few other artists participating in Mumbai art fair with the artworks which are vibrant in colour and distinct in compositions include Reshma Heda, Sayeeda Dada, Payel Banerjee, Arundhati Kumar, Rajashree Salunkhe, Priti Chakraborty, Swati Khan, Parag Mhaswade, Suparna Sen, Rakhee Mandal, Ranjith Raghupathy, Shweta Jaju, Namrata Sherkhane, Twinkle Guria, Jeevan Gosika, Pooja Kamble, Sucharita Senapati, Shipra, Garima Pandey, Kanchan Bhusari, Chandani Parchani, Sonal Shah, Nikita Thakur, Santosh Patil, Dipti Thakare, Mustafa Kapadia, and Shrikant Poojari.

The current trend in contemporary art is seen from the artworks of artists like Ankeeta Khadilkar, Neelam Sethia, Hansa Bhat, Arti Raj, Mona Jain, Rekha Sharma, Anushka Nayak, Uzmaa Sayed, Rashmi killedar, Shalaka Karhade and Devanjalee Sarkar.

Among several others noticeable works, the new artists present a fresh face of Mumbai Art Fair this year! Rajendra, Mumbai Art Fair director says, “While Mumbai Art Fair offers more than this slice of paintings and sculptures with an array of scintillating works, the artists presence through the three days of art fair would be of prime importance for the viewer and the serious connoisseurs, buyers and collectors”. Mumbai art fair is on from 11 to 13 Oct 2019 at Nehru Centre, Mumbai.

