Mindscape Exhibitions & Conferences presents World Infrastructure Congress 2019

Development in the real estate and infrastructure industry have undergone a dynamic progression over the last decade and are mong towards a positive revolution in the near future. Even though the industry has faced multiple challenges, there has always been an optimistic economic evolution in the sector owing to the ever increasing demand for urbanization and the rapid rate of geographic infrastructural expansion. The use of digital disruptions are not only driving an evolutionary change in the global infrastructure realm but also ensuring maximized profitability and efficiency in work function, process building and economic progression.

With this background in mind, Mindscape Exhibitions & Conferences, a leading B2B conference organizer, has announced the dates for World Infrastructure Congress 2019– an exclusive platform for infrastructure industry professionals across India. The summit will witness over 250 delegates – including top architects, contractors, developers and construction companies, innovative solution providers, and government officials and policy makers from relevant ministries, including various Metro Rail Corporations AII ,MCGM, PWD, etc. converging 15th- 16th October 2019, Sahara Star Mumbai.

This flagship conference supported by National Buildings Code of India, BIM Association, Smart City Council India, GRIHA India, Namma Metro Bangalore, Mumbai Metro and Jakarta Smart City will gather 250+ esteemed attendees from the industry, mainly CEOs, MDs, VPs, Developers, HSE, Planners, Architects and HODs from the Private and Government Sector.

The robust line-up of speakers at the event is industry gurus from prestigious organizations across India, like:

· Prabhat Rahangdale - Director Maharashtra Fire Service, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai

· Ms. Namrata Randive - Manager Business Development, Rating Review & Trainings, GRIHA India, Mumbai

· Ms. Nisha Jamvwal - Architect, Jaipur Airport; Designer, INS Delhi, Columnist, Entrepreneur, Social Activist

· Mr. Juan Intan Kanggrawan - Head – Data & Analytics, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia

· Mr. Afzal Hossain Khan - Vice President & Task Force Leader, Mumbai Metro, Larsen & Toubro

· Mr. Atul Bohra - CFO, Kolte Patil Developers Limited, Mumbai, India

· Ms. Sonali Dhopte – Director, Excelize, Aurangabad, India.

· Ms. Mona Jalota – Managing Director, Krypton Global Investments, Mumbai

· Mr. Ashish Srivastava – Managing Director, StrucTech India, Mumbai

· Mr. Amarnath – President, India BIM Association, Bangalore

· Mr. Gopal Misra – National Building Code of India, Mumbai

· Mr. Prabhakar Gundlapalli - Chief Engineer (Civil), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited , Mumbai

· Mr. Sanjay Chaturvedi – Director, Accommodation Times, Mumbai

· Mr. Subramanya Gudge – Chief Engineer, Bangalore Metro Railway Corporation, Namma Metro, Bangalore

Leading of companies who have already signed up as premium sponsors include:

· Asian Paints

· Fairmate

· Excelize

· Prihoda

· Covestro

· Highbar TechnoCrat

· Visilean

· Navnit BMW ( Mobility partner)

Some of the leading companies who will be participating in the summit include:

· Lodha

· L&T

· Shapoorji pallonji

· Oberoi

· Omkar

· Kalpaturu

· Arihant

· Afcon

· Eleganz

· Gammon

· BG Shirke

· Kochi Metro Rail Corporation

· Namma Metro Bengaluru

· BMRCL

· Mumbai Port Trust

Our supporting Associations:

· Builders association of India( BAI)

· BIM Association of India

· GRIHA India

· Jakarta Smart City

· GIBF India

· Construction Chemicals Manufacturers Association (CCMA)

· Accommodation Times