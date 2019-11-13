Meet and Learn from the Global Water Experts and Industry Leaders at AWWAIndia Annual Conference, AICE’19

Mumbai: There is a tacit acknowledgment that comes for a country witnessing a decline of 70% in per capita water availability over last 60 plus years – We are water-stressed people. (600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress). The Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure HarGharJal (piped water supply) to all rural households by 2024 prioritizes the government’s intent to provide “access” to safe and adequate drinking water. Unquestionably, this presents a huge opportunity for players involved in the Water Treatment and Supply Value Chain (EPCs, Pumps & Valves, WTP, WWTP, Pipes, etc.) but the challenge cannot be addressed techno-managerially.

Its implementation needs to be seen through the twin prism of the Nudge Economics and Hydro-Social Cycle, especially when a Niti Ayog report grimly forecasts water demand will be twice the present supply and India could lose up to 6 percent of its GDP. Without water reuse and rejuvenation of water bodies, the mission may end up becoming only a “pipe dream”.

Over last 3 years, AWWAIndia has been taking baby steps in improving our water stewardship with its Thought Leadership to help the battle-hardened water professionals in India navigate and succeed in solving problems, characteristic of India whilst building an inclusive eco-system in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – “Leaving No One Behind”.

The American Water Works Association, is the oldest and the largest association for water professionals, with over 280 standards. AWWAIndia is delighted to announce the 3rd edition of AWWAIndia Annual Conference and Exhibition - AICE'19. The business networking forum is scheduled to be held on 13 - 14 December 2019 in Mumbai.

Led by globally recognized Industry thought-leaders & eminent speakers; Amla Ruia, Dr. Mritunjay Choubey, Dr. Mihir Shah, Dr.Malini Shankar and many more.

AICE'19 brings together a curated audience comprising of Business & Technology decision-makers from Water and Wastewater Utilities, Civil Engineering firms, EPC Companies, Water Consultants, Operations and Manufacturing Heads from water-intensive industries, etc. to consume "exclusive content" from the world's oldest and largest community of water professionals.

The AWWAIndia Annual Conference stitches these attributes together and gives every ‘WATER PROFESSIONAL’ an opportunity to come forward, participate, present and contribute!

Be part of the AICE’19 and meet the Global Water Experts you follow.