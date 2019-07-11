Master Your Marketing- A Digital Marketing Seminar

<p>Are you struggling to get business with current digital activity?</p><p>After running a successful Digital marketing agency for 8 years and working with 50+ clients, we are bringing you an opportunity to digitalize your business and grow it tenfold.</p><p>A Digital Marketing Seminar to help you understand how to implement Digital Marketing and generate more business.</p><p><strong>In this event, you will learn:</strong></p><ul><li><p>How to generate leads using digital marketing</p></li><li><p>How to rank your business in Google</p></li><li><p>How to create brand awareness</p></li><li><p>How to do Facebook, Youtube, and other social media marketing</p></li><li><p>Paid vs Organic Digital Marketing</p></li><li><p>Do’s and Dont’s</p></li><li><p>QNA Session</p></li></ul> <p><strong>Who Will Benefit from this event?</strong></p><p>Sales Managers, Sales Staff, Marketing Professionals, Marketing Managers, Business Owners, Franchise Owners, CEO's, Business Development Managers/Executives and those who are keen to learn effective digital marketing strategies for converting potential customers into revenue.</p> <p><strong>About Rohit Vedantwar (Key Speaker) :</strong></p><ul><li><p>Founder of Supramind Solutions with 13 years of experience.</p></li><li><p>Speaker at multiple Workshops and Seminars.</p></li><li><p>Experience of Working with Brands Like Cleartrip and ITM.</p></li><li><p>Deep knowledge of Travel, Education, E-Commerce Businesses.</p><p>If you want to grow your business using digital marketing, then you should not miss this event.</p></li></ul><p>Fees: Rs.999/- (Per Seat)</p><p>*With Added Benefits:</p><p>1) Company/Brand Website Audit report & Consultation OR Google Business Listing/Optimization. (If Website not available).</p><p>2) Tea, Snacks, etc.</p><p>3) Notepads/Pens.</p><p>Limited Seats. Register to reserve your seat at the earliest!</p><p>In case of queries, contact or WhatsApp on:</p><p><strong>Vishal- +91 8268757047</strong></p><p><strong>Lawrence- +91 9136018331</strong></p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>