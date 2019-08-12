Maharashtra Summit 2019

Here at Maharashtra Summit, we pledge to organize flawless MUN episode, mirroring precisely the official segment.

We look to accomplish this by keeping up the supreme elevated expectations that are imperative essentials of any Model United Nations session.

By providing a platform to students to discover and showcase their abilities, we aim to garner talented minds and ignite a passion for international affairs and resolution of world issues in the current generation so as to validate our nation’s diplomatic stronghold as a superpower in the near future.

The maiden edition of the Maharashtra Summit will convene 4 dynamic committees namely the United Nations Human Rights Council, Disarmament and International Security Council, the United Nations Security Council and lastly, a most stimulating All India Political Parties Meet.

Some of the most relevant and applicable issues in these Councils will be tackled in order to arrive at some innovative resolutions.

