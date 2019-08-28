'Let us make in India' Masterclass

For the first time, World Trade Centre Mumbai and All India Association of Industries join hands with Dheeraj Gupta, founder of Mumbai's iconic brand Jumboking for the smarterpreneur masterclass.

Learn how to overcome failure and start up-while retaining your faith in steady growth for your business with trust and patience.

About Dheeraj Gupta:

Dheeraj Gupta has set up the largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain in Western India, Jumboking, with a 100+ stores in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

He started the first Jumboking store, now a household name, in Aug 2001. It serves standardised flavours of the Indian burger- a branded variation of Mumbai’s local street food - in an organised QSR format, across high footfall locations. The outlets cater to an on-the-go audience comprising young working professionals, students and anyone conscious of hygienic street food. Jumboking has delivery tie ups with Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats, that enable ordering-in as well.