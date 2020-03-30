KJSIM celebrates Women's day with "Manasvini 2020"

Celebrated on the 8th of March every year, the International Women's Day is the epicenter for women's rights movement. Every year, to honour and celebrate the women of our society, the Women Development Cell of K J Somaiya Institute of Management organize their flagship event called 'Manasvini', which stands for intelligence, self-respect and virtuously wise - the characteristics women in our society possess.

The theme this year was ‘Samaanta’ which means equality. The aim was to spread the message of fairness and equality by breaking the social norms and stereotypes whilst inspiring people to come forward in support. The committee orchestrated this by organizing different types of events and competitions.

The 5-day celebration kicked off with a keynote session on ‘Gender Equality’ by Ms. Deepa Soman, Founder and Managing Director of Lumiere Business Solution. On the 2nd day, the committee held a Stem Cell donation camp in collaboration with Datri Organisation. This was followed by a debate competition where 6 teams weighed on critical social topics. The third day witnessed a Cyber Abuse and Security workshop by Women Against Cyber Abuse Foundation (WACA). The attendees were given an overview of the cybercrime faced by students and the realities of morphing and body shaming on social media. The students were further guided on how to file complaints and were also encouraged to pledge to stand up to cyberbullying and harassment.

The 4th day of the event covered a ‘MadAd’ competition where the participants had to come up with an app and a marketing plan for a new online dating platform. The rationale behind this was to bring to light the different ways the current dating apps can improve. Six teams battled it out by not only designing marketing campaigns but also by taking their thoughts to the next level by performing skits and producing jingles.

The final day of the event witnessed another competition called EkQuality, wherein the participants had to showcase their qualities whilst broadcasting the message of Equality. This competition witnessed eye-opening and staggering performances by five teams each illustrating equality through different viewpoints such as autism, old age, gender inequality and gender pay gap in sports. The participants competed through the medium of dance, drama, and poetry.

Apart from these WDC also held an online competition called “Superwoman of My Life” wherein the participants were prompted to click a picture and write a line or two of a woman they deemed "super" in their life. This competition witnessed the participation of students from over 10 colleges from 4 different cities. It was truly invigorating to see people spread the love about the superwoman in their lives.

The Manasvini Week was a success as the Women Development Cell could observe some marvellous performances and notions which enabled them to spread the message of equality on a much more influential platform.