JWO Shopping Extravaganza was a blockbuster event!

Just concluded 9th edition of JWO- Jain Women's Organisation Shopping Extravaganza 2019 on 26th Sept, Thursday, was blockbuster event. Perfectly curated, classically chosen exhibitors, impeccably organized, well decorated, well executed with minute detailing, were its USP.

Huge footfall ensured buying, leaving exhibitors no time to take a break for lunch.

Exhibitors and visitors both were happy, making the perfectly organized exhibition a successful galore.

JWO team thanks the exhibitors, visitors for their overwhelming response, the Palace Hall staff and management team for their kind support, and media partner FPJ for their fine coverage of pre JWO exhibition.

The upcoming tenth edition will be promisingly different with more zest and valor.

Looking forward to long relationship and same cooperation from all for JWO shopping extravaganza 2020.