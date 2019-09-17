JWO presents Shopping Extravaganza 2019

Jain Women's Organisation (JWO) is an organisation working for the social, economical, and financial upliftment of women.

JWO through its year round endeavours, works constantly for the well-being of various sections of the society too.

The highlight is the annual exhibition cum sale which has completed 8 successful editions and entered the 9th glorious year.

The exhibition provides strong platform for the budding women entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and grow as a renowned brand. The constant success stories says it all.

The exhibitors and the visitors have build a long lasting fruitful relationship. The proceeds from the exhibition are utilised for the development of under privileged children and women in adivasi areas of Palghar district.

The project undertaken for 2019-2020 is development of Happy Sporty Schools @ Palghar. We aim to provide indoor and outdoor games facilities for the physical and mental development of the children.

We urge all to visit JWO SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA 2019 @ The Palace Halls, NSCI, Worli, Mumbai, on 26th Sept 2019, Thursday 10 am. To 8 pm. for latest trendy collection of Lifestyle products, there by supporting the noble cause.