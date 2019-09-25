JWO presents ‘EUDAMONIA’

A small flash, that kindled itself into a bright glow, a tiny step that JWO took 10 years ago in the direction of self-sustenance of women, has today become a giant leap, catapulting it into a great success story.

To give the ladies of the Jain community an impetus to step out of the cosy environment of their home to showcase their creative talent, JWO put up its first exhibition 9 years ago albeit with a little trepidation, little push and a shove, the home grown entrepreneurs, who till then were shying away from coming out, ventured into the competitive world with their innovative products. JWO provided these enterprising ladies an opening to cultivate and make wider their existing client base by impressing buyers with their unique merchandise with a sense of pride for having concluded 8 successful exhibitions with inflicting support of our exhibitors and customers.

The proceeds from the exhibition are deployed towards social causes like health and hygiene (building toilets), education (supporting children with their requirements, school with sports facilities, other apparatus etc.).

The proceeds from the event shall be utilized for the development of Happy Sporty Schools, Palghar.

Please do visit JWO Eudamonia @ The Palace Halls, NSCI, Worli, Mumbai, on 26th Sept 2019, Thursday 10 am. To 8 pm. for latest, happening, trendy collection of Lifestyle products, there by supporting the noble cause.