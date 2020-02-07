JBIMS, Mumbai is back with the 9th edition of International Research Conference

The International Research Conference is 9th in the series of successful conferences organized by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, the CEO factory and one of the top B-School in India.

The conference is scheduled to be held at Hotel Trident, Mumbai on February 29, 2020, with the chief guest for the event being Mr Sanjay Behl, CEO of Raymond Lifestyles who has transformed the 9-decade old textile fabric organization into a cutting-edge fashion, lifestyle and retail institution.

Research scholars from across the world are expected to present the papers on topics revolving around ‘Business Architecture in the era of Industry 4.0.’

IRC 2020 will have a wide range of meeting opportunities to maximize and expand participants’ network of international colleagues. There will be a conference networking dinner to help participants increase their connections in the business world.

The last date to submit the research paper is 12th February 2020. To participate, visit jbims.edu.