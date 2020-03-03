JBIMS hosts its 9th edition of International Research Conference

A platform where knowledge is the primary exhibit for all the attendants. Research scores of various scholars and researchers from all across the nation are invited after scrutiny and participants are offered the opportunity to interact and present their research papers among the mass, inclusive of various Industrialists, students and analysts.
The event was inaugurated by Dr. Kavitha Lagathe (Director, JBIMS), followed by the speech and presentation by Chief Guest Mr. Sanjay Behl (MD, Raymond Lifestyle) where he explained about the significance of disruption of the self rather than perishing in the Industry, signifying the importance of changing your own self with the changing time.
Event was also graced by the presence of notable speakers, where Mr Sanjay Mehta - (joint CEO of Mirum Indian) and Mr. Chaitanya Sathe (Delivery Center Head, TCS India).
Among the sessions conducted there were various presentations by the scholars and faculty members pursuing PhD in the domains of Finance, Marketing, Operations and Human Resources. Where the end result was nothing but knowledge in it's pure form, concluded with relevant findings, challenging the various problems and it's causes.
After an assiduous day of sharing studies and exchanging narratives, the meritorious papers were recognized and awarded by various dignitaries of the day.
The night was called off by the final address by Dr. Kavita Laghate and the announcement about the 10th edition being held in Jan 2021 was done which has the theme 'Sustainable Entrepreneurship: Reinventing Business Models and Circular Economy' encouraging more participation for the future along with the viewpoints of values and virtues of the society.
The convenor of International Research Conference Dr. Chandrahauns R Chavan was the driving force behind the event, responsible for the arrangements and formulation of the event supported by his committee comprising of Mr. Yash Jain, Ms. Kajal Jain, and Mr. Shubham Daronde, along with support of seven other core members were present for the operational duties.
