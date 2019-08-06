International Women Leader’s Forum (IWLF) announces “The Leaders Conclave” on 7th August 2019 at Hotel Novotel, Mumbai.

This is an exclusive conference and awards function to recognize and honor the best of Leaders and Innovators in Indian Business, Government, Politics, Education and Society. These Business Leaders are inspirational in their work and have been able to set new rules to the very definition of Leadership and Innovation in their respective fields. IWLF celebrates Individuals who have been remarkably considered as Role Models, Leaders, Innovators, Motivators, Guides, Philosophers and most importantly have acted as CHANGE AGENTS.

The forum brings together the most sought after personalities together to discuss and share their thoughts on leadership and revolutionize the way individuals are contributing to the changing face of new age India.

This is a daylong conference session with interactive panel discussions, keynote presentations, power-play sessions, workshops, round-table sessions and case studies. The power packed day would be followed by honoring leaders for their success stories in different facets of life.

Some of the invited speakers are:-

· Ms. Shantha Martin- CEO, Pentagon

· Ms. R M Vishaka, MD, India First Life Insurance Ltd.

- Ms Vaishali Sarwankar, Founder CEO, Carnival Motion Picture

, Mr Ranjan Banerjee – Dean, SPJIM

. Mr,Shailesh Haibhakti- Non Executive Director - L&T Finance

. Dr. Amee Yajnik, Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha, State of Gujarat

. Ms Radhika Gupta - MD and CEO, Edelweiss

· Ms. Priya Kumar, Motivational Speaker, Author and Trainer & Mentor - Leadership Programmes

· Sister Vinita - Brahamakumaris

. Ms. Carmishtha Mitra - VP HR, Mahindra Group and Board of Director, Mahindra Two Wheelers.

As a leader, be inspirational for others and aspirational for yourself.

Some of our Partners and supporters have been Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Funds Management, SAP, Infosys, Dell, Reliance, BHEL, Tata, Ample Mission, DHL, Kesari Tours & Travels, The Shoe Story, Capgemini, Essar, JSW,etc.

THE JOURNEY OF IWLF LAST 6 YEARS: IWLF is a social organization which works with utmost dedication towards Diversity, Inclusivity, Innovation & Leadership. It is a platform that brings together leaders from powerful sectors and diverse regions of the world to promote Leadership and Innovation.

IWLF has completed Six Glorious Years celebrating Gender Balance, Leadership, Diversity, Inclusivity and Empowerment, it also promotes social causes in a way never enjoyed before. Founded in 2013, IWLF has worked relentlessly to promote education, awareness and insights on different issues and has worked on causes such as Breast Cancer, Acid Victims, and Prevention of Sexual harassment.