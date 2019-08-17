It is time to look at the science of IC/BPS “Beyond Horizon”

Global Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Pain Society (GIBS) is organizing its 4th Annual conference on IC/BPS, GIBS 2019 “Beyond Horizon” on 24th & 25th August 2019 at Hotel Orchid Mumbai. World’s top Subject experts are invited to empower the meet by their deliberations “On the day to day practice of managing the patients suffering from this painful disease” and enrich the subject by experience and evidence that’s been curved out in a truly unprecedented format for Aug.

Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society is the first initiative taken in INDIA at this level. This is a body conceptualized by a team of physicians lead by Dr Rajesh Taneja (Scientific Chairman) & Dr Sanjay Pandey (Scientific Secretary), and Swati Spentose Pvt Ltd as a lead patron dedicated exclusively to Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Pain Syndrome.

GIBS started its journey from “Basic Understanding” (2016), “Release of Practical guidelines” (2017) and “On the Horizon” (2018) and progressed to the current year theme of IC/BPS “Beyond Horizon”. The 2019 annual conference of GIBS has been appropriately envisaged around the current theme “Beyond Horizon” in order to bring to the forefront the research that is being carried out in various domains linked to IC/BPS across the globe. In addition to this being the hallmark of the upcoming conference.

IC/BPS is a severe and chronic pain syndrome that affects the bladder lining with urinary urgency and frequency. Population suffering from this debilitating disease is nearly 70% of women who are still battling due to lack of information and no treatment available.

Diagnosing IC in women can be challenging because, its symptoms overlap with other common conditions in women i.e Urinary Tract Infection. Hence Timely identification of this chronic disease is the need of the hour to avoid its progression to end stage urinary bladder state. A deeper understanding amongst Gynecologists and Urologist can bridge the growing gap between diagnosis and treatment.

Invited International Stalwarts & Speakers:

Prof. JJ Wyndaele : President: European International Society for the study of IC/BPS (ESSIC)

Prof. Mauro Cervigni: Vise President: European International Society for the study for IC/BPS ( ESSIC)

Prof. Sandor Lovasz : Consultant Urologist , Hungary

Prof. Ming Huei Lee : Consultant Urologist ,Taiwan

Prof. M.S Rahnama’i : Consultant Urologist , Germany

Prof. Eleonora Gaetani : Gastroenterologist, Italy

Ms Loredana Nasta : Founder AICI ( Association of Interstitial Cystitis, Italy)

Ms Maureen Morapeli : Patient Advocate , South Africa

The conference welcomes the participation of Urologist, Gynecologist, Pain Therapist & the patients suffering from this disease to the discovery “Beyond horizon” of the scientific feast as never before.

