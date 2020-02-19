International Maritime Research Confluence 2020 concludes successfully

Day 1 Proceedings

The Session 1 on Towards a Blue Economy was moderated by Dr Sanjay Bhavnani – Director MMSI and Assimilated by Capt. S Kishore - formed MD Kongsberg Digital, India. This session facilitated building awareness of some of the SDGs clearly impacted by shipping like Climate Action, Life below water, and Industry Infrastructure and Innovation. Dr. Jeffrey Obbard from Cranfield University, Singapore an environmental scientist presented the impact of shipping on environment and offered possible solutions on which there is ongoing research at global levels. Dr Arnab Das, Director of Maritime Research Centre, Pune shared his study on effects of various sounds created by maritime activities on the underwater life. These two presentations were followed by a presentation by Mr Jagmeet Makkar, Director SkillPlus on the innovative approaches that can be made by India to develop its shipping. He suggested creation of an alternate registry and focus on tonnage building as the way forward.

Session 2 was dedicated to Human Resource Development and Management in the industry and had an excellent line up of speakers including Capt. Rajesh Tandon – Director V Group, Capt. Sabbir Mahmood – Chief Nautical Studies, Bangladesh Maritime Academy and Capt. Purnendu Shorey – Director Offing Group. In addition, the session had two very experienced panellists: Capt. Kersi Deboo – Head Training at Anglo Eastern, and Capt. Sankalp Shukla – Director Bernard Schulte Shipmanagement. Moderated by Capt. Shiv Halbe – CEO MASSA, and assimilated by Capt. Pradeep Correa from Great Eastern Shipping, the session was lively and interactive. Capt Tandon shared his perceptions on how the seafarer may be prepared for the 2030 to meet various SDGs, while Capt. Sabbir Mahmood shared the experience of MLC 2006 implementation in Bangladesh which addresses the aspect of Equal Opportunities, an SDG. Capt. Shorey addressed an important situation of our industry with a huge surplus junior officers and how alternate employment opportunities, especially in the wind farming sector may be created to address the problem. The panel session was useful in bringing in the experience of Capt. Shukla and Capt. Deboo to the table for discussion.

As research involves analysis of data, the Session 3 was dedicated to the aspects of Data Analytics. Moderated by Dr Rajoo Balaji – Director IMU Chennai Campus, and assimilated by Dr Ananth Subramanyam – Professor Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, the session witnessed keen interest by the delegates in understanding what goes behind the scenes in any research activity. Dr Jai Acharya, MD – Global Maritime Consultants Group, the first speaker, shared his work on Methodology and Model to measure and manage emissions from ships. This was followed by an excellent paper presented by Mr Ganesh Ingale from TMI, Induri on methodology for Predictive Research. This paper by jointly developed by Dr Sanjeet Kanungo, Vice Principal from TMI who could not physically attend.

Poster Presentations

The Day 1 ended with felicitation of research scholars and students from IIT Madras, IMU, TS Rahaman, and HIMT Chennai, who had submitted their Poster presentations which were on display throughout the confluence. There was a total of nine poster presentations on a variety of technical and environmental subjects. Delegates actively interacted with the presenters during the lunch and tea breaks. Certificates to the poster presenters were awarded by Mr Sanjeev Vakil of HIMT Chennai.