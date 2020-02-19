International Maritime Research Confluence 2020 concludes successfully

The pilot International Maritime Research Confluence (IMRC 2020) which is part of the decade long IMRC project 2020-2030 to facilitate and promote Research, Innovation and Development in the maritime and allied sectors within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, was held on the 13th and 14th of February 2020 at the Indian Register of Shipping premises in Mumbai.
Demonstrating a clear departure from typical protocol, the IMRC 2020 witnessed wholehearted active presence of who’s who of the industry including policy makers, regulators, businesses, and academia towards common shared goals.
Conceived, designed, developed and executed by the ISF Institute of Research and Education (IIRE), a division of the public charitable trust, Inner Search Foundation involved in the research in the maritime sector for over a decade, the confluence aspires to bring the academia and industry together on a common platform for sustained dialogue, deliberations, analysis and regular reporting to various verticals of the industry to enable alignment of decision making towards common goals. The IMRC also intends supporting genuine researchers towards the goals.
Backed by months of meticulous preparations, support of Patrons from the Industry, active participation of an Intellectual and Advisory Committee of practitioners from the industry, and the IIRE organizing team, the IMRC 2020 concluded successfully with clear takeaways on the way forward.
Inaugural Session at IMRC 2020
The confluence was inaugurated by the Patrons of IMRC: Director General of Shipping - Shri Amitabh Kumar, Chairman Mumbai Port Trust and the Indian Ports Association - Shri Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman FOSMA - Capt. Navin Passey General Secretary NUSI - Shri Abdulgani Serang; Special Guests: Ms. Harjeet Kaur Joshi – CMD SCI, Mr Henrik Width – Deputy Consul General Norway; and Founder and President IIRE: Dr Poonam Kapoor. Presence of IMRC’s other patrons, Shri Arun Sharma – Chairman IRS and IACS, Capt. Prashant Rangnekar – Chairman MASSA, and Vice Chancellor IMU Prof. Sivakholundu was missed due exigencies of their work. Other industry well-wishers and supporters of the IMRC include CEO of The Nautical Institute – Capt. John Lloyd, Chairman of IMEC – Capt. Belal Ahmed, and President of the WMU – Ms. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry.
After a warm welcome by Capt. Dinyar Sidhva – Director ISF Maritime Services, the IMRC Convener, Ms Yogyata Kapoor presented the concept, methodology and plans for the decade to the august gathering; this was followed by addresses by the dignitaries, and release of the confluence souvenir.
Confluence Sessions Modus Operandi
In order to ensure focused discussions and recording clear outcomes, besides excellent speakers and panellists, each of the six sessions included a Moderator and an Assimilator from the advisory committee. While the Moderator conducted the session, the Assimilator had the role of capturing the essence of speakers’ presentations and panel discussions that followed.
Day 1 Proceedings
The Session 1 on Towards a Blue Economy was moderated by Dr Sanjay Bhavnani – Director MMSI and Assimilated by Capt. S Kishore - formed MD Kongsberg Digital, India. This session facilitated building awareness of some of the SDGs clearly impacted by shipping like Climate Action, Life below water, and Industry Infrastructure and Innovation. Dr. Jeffrey Obbard from Cranfield University, Singapore an environmental scientist presented the impact of shipping on environment and offered possible solutions on which there is ongoing research at global levels. Dr Arnab Das, Director of Maritime Research Centre, Pune shared his study on effects of various sounds created by maritime activities on the underwater life. These two presentations were followed by a presentation by Mr Jagmeet Makkar, Director SkillPlus on the innovative approaches that can be made by India to develop its shipping. He suggested creation of an alternate registry and focus on tonnage building as the way forward.
Session 2 was dedicated to Human Resource Development and Management in the industry and had an excellent line up of speakers including Capt. Rajesh Tandon – Director V Group, Capt. Sabbir Mahmood – Chief Nautical Studies, Bangladesh Maritime Academy and Capt. Purnendu Shorey – Director Offing Group. In addition, the session had two very experienced panellists: Capt. Kersi Deboo – Head Training at Anglo Eastern, and Capt. Sankalp Shukla – Director Bernard Schulte Shipmanagement. Moderated by Capt. Shiv Halbe – CEO MASSA, and assimilated by Capt. Pradeep Correa from Great Eastern Shipping, the session was lively and interactive. Capt Tandon shared his perceptions on how the seafarer may be prepared for the 2030 to meet various SDGs, while Capt. Sabbir Mahmood shared the experience of MLC 2006 implementation in Bangladesh which addresses the aspect of Equal Opportunities, an SDG. Capt. Shorey addressed an important situation of our industry with a huge surplus junior officers and how alternate employment opportunities, especially in the wind farming sector may be created to address the problem. The panel session was useful in bringing in the experience of Capt. Shukla and Capt. Deboo to the table for discussion.
As research involves analysis of data, the Session 3 was dedicated to the aspects of Data Analytics. Moderated by Dr Rajoo Balaji – Director IMU Chennai Campus, and assimilated by Dr Ananth Subramanyam – Professor Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, the session witnessed keen interest by the delegates in understanding what goes behind the scenes in any research activity. Dr Jai Acharya, MD – Global Maritime Consultants Group, the first speaker, shared his work on Methodology and Model to measure and manage emissions from ships. This was followed by an excellent paper presented by Mr Ganesh Ingale from TMI, Induri on methodology for Predictive Research. This paper by jointly developed by Dr Sanjeet Kanungo, Vice Principal from TMI who could not physically attend.
Poster Presentations
The Day 1 ended with felicitation of research scholars and students from IIT Madras, IMU, TS Rahaman, and HIMT Chennai, who had submitted their Poster presentations which were on display throughout the confluence. There was a total of nine poster presentations on a variety of technical and environmental subjects. Delegates actively interacted with the presenters during the lunch and tea breaks. Certificates to the poster presenters were awarded by Mr Sanjeev Vakil of HIMT Chennai.
Day 2 Proceedings
The day two began with Session 4 on Ship Operations. This session witnessed prolific speakers from USA and Singapore. Capt. Anuj Chopra – VP Rightship Americas, was the first speaker who covered the aspect of Sustainability and Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain, highlighting the importance of all businesses operating ships in a manner that they meet the requirements for retaining their Social License. Mr. Kaushik Seal – Business Development Head of GeoStorme was the next speaker who discussed the ways to improve individual ship operations to enhance fleet performance using the Big Data Analytics. Commercial aspects of shipping are as important as the technical aspect, and how technology could be used for tackling challenges in commercial shipping was the topic of Punit Oza – Board Member Klavenes Asia, the sessions last speaker. The Moderator Capt. Dinyar Sidhva – Director ISF and Assimilator Mr Chitta Dash – Country Manager LRS, comprehensively and very effectively managed the session and the interactive session.
Shipping is part of the complete supply chain which ensures the end customers’ demands are met. The Ports and Logistics are an important link which ensure that the supply chain remains strong and efficient and this was the scope of the Session 5 on Day 2. The session was conducted as a Panel discussion considering the immense experience of the panel members and this turned out to be very effective in bringing out the areas which need to be addressed in the coming times.
Mr. Atul Kulkarni, Maritime Infrastructure Consultant, the Moderator of the session, was ably support by Capt. Kapil Dev Bahl, former MD Murray Fenton, the assimilator. The panellists for the session were Capt. Suresh Amirapu - Advisor PSA India, Ennarasu Karunesan - CEO UMK Group, Capt. TS Ramanujam - CEO Logistics Skill Council, Dr C Unnikrishnan Nair – Former Chief Operations Manager JNPT, and Capt. S Pullat of Aumni Consultants.
Day 2 post lunch Session 6 covered the important aspect of Technological Advancements in the industry and witnessed excellent presentations by highly experienced speakers. Moderated by Mr Hrishikesh Narsimhan – GM L&T Ship Building and assimilated by Mr. Ulhas Kalghatgi – Advisor to Indian Register of Shipping, brought in tremendous value to the session with their backgrounds and experiences. The first speaker, Dr Abdul Rahim – Head NKK India provided a general overview of various energy efficient technologies currently in practice by giving examples of their use on real vessels. He then went on to cover the future possibilities including Hydrogen as a fuel. The next speaker Dr Shastry from DNVGL, a highly educated and experienced metallurgist, shared the technology of Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) for spare parts manufacturing for the shipping industry. The Panel discussion included two more experienced professionals, Mr. VK Chadrasekharan from Great Eastern, and Mr. Sambit Adhikari from Kongsberg Digital which made the session comprehensive and futuristic.
Culmination and Way Forward!
The final session of the IMRC 2020 was meant to integrate the outcomes of all the sessions and was effectively conducted by Dr Capt Suresh Bharadwaj, Director MASSA Maritime Academy and Chief Editor ISF Journal of Maritime Research and Development (IJMRD). Assimilators of all the sessions joined him in sharing what they had captured, questions from delegates were addressed and final thoughts were shared by Dr Bharadwaj. These outcomes are to now become the draft notes for the final report which would be collated by IIRE and released to the industry in general in the very near future.
The confluence concluded by closing remarks from Mr Pawan Kapoor – Head ISF Group urging the industry to join the mission for its success; followed by Vote of Thanks proposed by the convener Ms Yogyata Kapoor.