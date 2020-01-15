International Maritime Research Confluence 2020

“We are very happy to have the IR Class as our patron and also the host for the IMRC 2020; all thanks to Mr. Arun Sharma, Chairman of IRS, and also the present chairman of IACS. Other patrons include the VC of Indian Maritime University, Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust, and Chairmen of FOSMA and MASSA. The Director General of Shipping, Shri Amitabh Kumar is the chief patron at the confluence”, said Ms. Yogyata Kapoor, the Convener of the IMRC.