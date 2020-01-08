International Business Networking event at Lower Parel

Entrepreneur Social, an International networking event is happening on 10th January 2020 at Rise Auditorium in Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Part of an International Movement started by world renowned futurist Roger Hamilton, this event brings together like-minded, purpose-driven entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, inspire and collaborate.

This is a monthly event and at each event, successful Entrepreneurs are invited as guest speakers who share their Entrepreneurial Journey and best advice for fellow entrepreneurs followed by a Q&A session.

For the January event on 10th, the Guest Speaker is Smriti Dalvi - Founder of Florista India Pvt Ltd. She has an amazing story of how she transitioned from conventional corporate leadership role to creating a multinational business which has grown phenomenally year on year since inception.

To register please call- 9029227374