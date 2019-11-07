Innovative twin Trade-show on Gluing and Lubrication – the 1st of its kind

Summary

A unique exhibition called MatDispens on the subject of Adhesives, Sealants and related Dispensing and Automation equipment is being held at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai from 14-16 November, 2019.

It will have a comprehensive range of solutions for adhesive and sealant dispensing, metering and mixing technologies and precision solutions required for “high quality – high volume production”.

The upcoming event is the 2nd in the series. Click for previous report https://youtu.be/V9f9uh3yGYg

Background

Consumer preferences for efficient, safe and light products with curved shapes has led to a big shift in the material types being used for their manufacture. More and more industries are embracing materials that offer technical, structural, functional and aesthetic advantages. The use of these materials has become critical to a manufacturer’s profitability.

Manufacturing with these materials needs implementation of high level of process accuracy and reliability. Fluid adhesive applications have become crucial for a wide range of mass production applications—from sealing mobile phones to building automobiles.

Moreover, factors as Industry 4.0, IIOT, globalization and environmental protection are transforming Manufacturing itself. The use of Adhesives, Tapes, Sealants, Silicones, Thermal Insulation Materials, PU etc. have shown tenfold growth in recent years. Dispensing technologies have become critical factors for quality and a company’s competitiveness.

An indicator of this is the growing presence of dispensing and dosing systems in every stage of manufacturing across industry segments.

As per bccresearch.com the global adhesives and sealants market should reach $81.8 billion by 2023 from $63.7 billion in 2018.

Strong customer connect

Exhibitions have changed. Earlier, users had their personnel attend trade shows to “see what’s new”. It was not uncommon for the concerned attendee to be interested in only a few relevant booths among a large number.

With about 45 exhibitors from a single domain, MatDispens boasts of improved attendee quality because everyone knows what to expect, and everyone is there with a purpose.

“This kind of single technology-type grouping of providers enables visitors to have a kind of market insight that is just not possible at any other general engineering fair” remarks Samir Khedkar, organizer of MatDispens. The fact that this kind of technology observation is becoming important emphasizes changing mindsets.

Lubrication India – co-located pavilion

For the first time, the ever-important subject of industrial Lubrication will be taken up at “Lubrication India”, a co-located theme pavilion at the show.

As Manufacturing continues its evolution, there is a greater emphasis on adopting sustainable strategies for Asset life optimization. Lubrication plays an important role in this.

Lubrication India is the 1st-of-it's-kind, exclusive pavilion on Lubricants, Lube Dispensing Equipment and accessories, Coolants, Anti-Corrosion Solutions, Greases, Oils and Metalworking.

This show is a MUST-ATTEND for Maintenance professionals, Reliability engineers, Predictive Maintenance Engineers, Lubrication specialists, Analysts, Projects & planning, Productions heads, Operations and others.

“Due to higher production numbers, faster speed, long hours and lesser frequency for downtime and planned maintenance, un-deterring support from lubrication systems is required. These demands will prove to be key driving factors for the growth of Industrial Lubricants and Lubrication methods. This development is taken into account by the new exhibition format and has garnered great interest from the user companies” explains Sam Khedkar.

Expert Talks

The event will have several renowned Industry experts sharing their views on their subjects and innovations.

These sessions are free to attend and will mark the highlight of one’s visit. Sessions are short and to-the-point and the subjects are varied – like “Fascinating Silicones”; “Not screwing, but gluing!” and “It’s no longer about Lubrication”. The topics are interesting and the contacts are high-value. The complete program can be seen on the event website given below.

Attendees

The event will attract about 2000 professionals from Automotive including EV, Packaging and Electronics Manufacturing, Battery, PCB Manufacturers, Consumer goods and Home appliances, Lighting and LED Manufacturers, Food Packaging industry, Medical Equipment Manufacturers etc.

Audience will comprise of Process Engineers, Purchase Managers, R&D Professionals, Product Development Managers, Quality Control executives, Procurement heads and Capital Purchase Manager (Capex) teams, who are always looking for are always looking for efficiency, accuracy to streamline processes and improve quality.

“We were quite pleased to hear about such a niche Trade show taking place in India for our industry and did not want to lose the opportunity to showcase our packaging, mixing and dispensing solutions for adhesives at MatDispens 2019. In line with the event’s theme ‘Empowering Manufacturing Efficiency’, the product range from Swiss-based Sulzer can have a large impact on manufacturers’ operations by delivering best-in-class application performance with sustainable and easy to use systems” said Ritesh Gupta, Adhesive Sales Manager of Sulzer in India.

Such a concentrated effort presents better outcomes for the attending professionals.

About the Organizer – Focussed Events, Mumbai

Focussed Events is a 15 year old tradeshow company, known for bringing out new “present-day” and original trade show subjects that provide great value to participants. 2 such events were acquired by leading German MNCs - Automotive Engineering Show by Messe Frankfurt and LaserTech India by Messe München.

Further information, the list of products and exhibitors, as well as the expert forum programme can be found on https://www.fe-india.com/mat-dispens/