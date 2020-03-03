India’s leading content creators to come together at The Content Hub 2020

MUMBAI: Come 4-5 March 2020, India’s content creation community will head to The Content Hub 2020, India’s largest content creators’ gathering organised by Indiantelevision.com, in Mumbai’s Sahara Star Hotel.

The Content Hub has been designed as a coming together of thought leaders in the creation and production of films, TV shows, OTT digital series, short-form digital videos, and podcasts. The conference will also have master classes and workshops conducted by writers, directors and creators of some the biggest box office and viewing hits.

“There’s a tremendous demand for content – video and audio – and there is not enough quality supply to meet it,” said Indiantelevision.com Group Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Anil Wanvari. “The Content Hub is bringing together leaders from both the business and creative spaces of film, TV, OTT and short form content to catalyse new ideas, conversations, relationships, opportunities for those involved in the content ecosystem.”

Close to 80 professionals will be speaking, discussing, and sharing their experiences of their creative and business journeys and giving tips and insights on how success can be attained in the content creation ecosystem through a mix of fireside chats, presentations, keynote speeches and panel discussions.

Some of the eminent personalities from the media and entertainment industry who will attend the two-day event include: Applause Entertainment Ltd CEO Sameer Nair; YouTube Content Partnerships Director Satya Raghavan; Tik Tok India Head Nikhil Gandhi, Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel, Endemol Shine India CEO Abhishek Rege, etc.

Some of the creative people who will speak at The Content Hub are: Sooni Taraporevala, Aashish Singh, Anjum Rajabali, Kutty Padmini, Mallika Dua, etc.

Master Classes will be taken by Abhishek Chaubey, Director & Producer (Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya); Amit Sharma, Director & Producer, Badhaai Ho; Karan Anshuman, Screenwriter & Director, Mirzapur series; Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios; Somen Mishra, Dharma Productions; Vijay Maurya, actor-writer-director; Sudip Sharma writer, Sonchiriya, Udta Punjab, NH10; and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, film director, Bareilly Ki Barfi & Panga.

