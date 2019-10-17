India Mobile Congress (IMC) and 10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) jointly announced its winners

New Delhi: 10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards in association with India Mobile Congress felicitated companies on 15th October 2019 at New Delhi. Ramboll India, Bharti Infratel and C-DOT were announced as winners for the 1st phase of the AGB awards. The award is a joint initiative of Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber security and Telecommunication and India Mobile Congress to recognize innovators and their innovations.

IMC-Aegis Graham Bell Awards aims to promote innovators in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and to recognize their outstanding innovations with a vision to make India an innovative hub for rising brilliance and virtuosity.

Chief Guest for the award ceremony was Shri Anshu Prakash, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

Ramboll India secured the award ‘Telecom Infrastructure’ category for their innovation ‘Hybrid Telecom Tower’, Bharti Infratel bagged the award in ‘Smart city solution’ category for their innovation ‘Bhopal Smart City’ and C-DOT won an award in ‘Innovative telecom product’ category for their innovation ‘C-SAT-FI’.

Ramboll India has suitably developed a tubular profile tower, where the use of tower structural steel and foundations is 20 -30% less than legacy towers. Bharti Infratel’s Bhopal smart city innovation’s vision is to transform Bhopal, a city of lakes, tradition and heritage into a leading destination for smart, connected and eco friendly communities focused on education, research, entrepreneurship and tourism. C-DOTb satellite Wi-FI (C-SAT-FI) is an innovative integration of VSAT technology with C-DOT Broadband Wireless Terminal (BBWT) supporting IEEE802.11b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO extendable upto 4x4 MIMO technology.

Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder Aegis Graham Bell Awards, CEO Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber security and Telecommunication said, “I wholeheartedly compliment all the three champs for their exemplary developments which are contributing hugely for the entire great of the general public. This year the jury of 1st phase of AGBA jury round included blended of industry veterans, academicians and venture capitalists, thus the victors reported merit the title.”

Sharing his views on the winning innovations, Mr. Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI commented “Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is one of most coveted awards in the ICT space and has been able to carve out a niche for itself over the years. I want to congratulate each of the three winners for their exemplary innovations that they brought to the table. India is home to some of the best technological advancements and these innovations are a testimony to the same. We expect to see more such path-breaking achievements from our home companies going forward.”

The event was held jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and is supported by Indian Governmental departments such as NITI Aayog, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

About Aegis Graham Bell Awards:

The Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication has established the Aegis Graham Bell Award as a tribute to the father of the telephony, Alexander Graham Bell. This Award is intended to promote innovations in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to provide recognition for outstanding contributions by the innovators. The Award is organized with support of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) India a public-private partnership initiative of DoT with 08 Centres at premier academic institutes (06 IITs, IISc and IIMA) of the country, each supported by a Telecom Service Provider and Convergence India. For further information, please visit: http://www.bellaward.com

About Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication:

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India’s first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. IBM has set up high-end Business Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab at Campus. Also, Aegis and NVIDIA partnered for Deep Learning and applied AI courses. Aegis is the no. 1 School of Data Science and among the top 5 in Business Analytics. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative ‘Data Science Delivered’ and ‘Data Science for social good’, and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc.