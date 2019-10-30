India FinTech Forum unveils 18 high potential fintech startups for IFTA 2019

Mumbai: India FinTech Forum, a not for profit fintech advocacy group representing Indian fintech companies, have announced 18 fintech startups who will be giving live demos to a high profile jury next month to compete for the Fintech Startup of the Year award at India FinTech Awards (IFTA) 2019 taking place on 29th Nov 2019 in Mumbai.

After diligent and careful evaluation, Knowledge Partner The Digital Fifth has narrowed down the top 18 FinTech startups that will be pitching on November 29, 2019, at The Lalit, Mumbai.

The winning startup will be awarded the prestigious IFTA Fintech Startup of the year award and will get an opportunity to participate in Paris Fintech Forum 2020.

In the past editions, winners included well-known names like Capital Float, ZestMoney and Oz Forensics. Past winners of IFTA have cumulatively raised over a billion USD in funding from VCs till date.

“Being identified as the ‘Fintech Startup of the year’ during the FinTech awards and subsequently getting a direct entry to Paris Fintech Forum was a very significant milestone in our startup journey. This was one of the first major awards we received and it was a great recognition of the hard work we had put into building our product and platform.” says Lizzie Chapman, Co-Founder & CEO, ZestMoney & IFTA Fintech Startup of the year 2017.

The India FinTech Forum is a non-profit initiative that offers a platform for fintech companies to collaborate and voice opinion on the relevant policy issues. Indian fintech firms have unique opportunities with the India Stack (Aadhar, UPI, etc.), which are not available anywhere else in the world. The India FinTech Forum organizes meet-ups in several locations and seeks to drive policies that accelerate the growth of fintech in India.