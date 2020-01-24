IDEX Legal Awards (ILA) 2020

The IDEX Legal Awards (ILA) will take place on 17th April at The St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The awards were conceptualised with a single goal of analysing, recognising and encouraging the efforts of law firms and in-house departments. Since 2012, The IDEX Legal Awards has been celebrating outstanding work across in-house departments and law firms and it is widely recognised for its contribution in driving best practice and impartiality across the sector.

Long recognised for their meritocracy and transparency, we’re excited by how far the awards have grown over the last 8 years and the impact they’ve had on the legal community in India. Since inception the process has continually evolved based on industry feedback with a focus to year-on-year raise the bar when it comes to delivering a fair and transparent system that celebrates excellence across law firms and in-house departments. From 5 categories in 2012 to 24 categories in 2020, it has been an overwhelming journey from being India's first awards function for the legal community in recognising the best talent in the fraternity to being the most hard-won and coveted awards.

Entering and winning one of the IDEX Legal Awards is a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of your company, as well as showcase your achievements to the rest of the legal community. It’s a pain staking process to win an ILA with the finest jury in the country looking for a clear articulation of outstanding work backed with supporting evidence. Impressing them with the quality of your work as opposed to simply mentioning one’s brand name is what sets the ILAs apart. The Jury look beyond the size or age of the company and individual to pick out those who truly deserve to win an ILA allowing both newcomers and smaller companies to compete against the more established names in the market. Meritocracy delivered.

