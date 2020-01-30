HR Innovation Day 2020 in Mumbai

With the advent of next-gen HR technology, the term ‘Human resources’ is no longer just associated with recruitment and training of employees. Human Resources or HR has become a part of future growth strategy for any organization in this fast-paced competitive world.

At HR Innovation Summit, organized by 1.21GWS, important challenges that comes along the digital transformation journey and success stories in optimizing employee experience will be discussed.

Date and venue: 31 January 2020 at Peninsula Grand Hotel, Mumbai

Event will include:

1) Conference Overview - Nitesh, Partner & Managing Consultants - Digital Transformation 1.21GWS

2) Skill development. - Ms. Priya Vasudevan, Group Manager, President, Liberty General Insurance

3) Adopting Agile HR for your Organization. - Sandhya Purohit, GDirector HR , Capgemini

4) Employee Experience Is More Important Than Ever - Umesh Ramchandran, Vice President, Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

5) Human-AI collaboration in HR - Pooja Chawla Sanghavi, Head - Performance Management, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

6) Happiness and Productivity - Rajat Grover, General Manager & Head of Business Human Resource, Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd.

7) Future of Work - Ashish Gakrey, Founder, HR Shapers

8) Quantifying HR Value with Data & Analytics - Navneet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Avsar HR Services

9) Future-proofing Employees - Mindset, Skillset, Toolset - Dr.Richa Arora, Group CEO & Director, Regenesys Business School

10) Change Management and the Successful Adoption of HR Technology