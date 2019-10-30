HR Conclave 2.0 – Redefining HR in the Digital World

Mumbai: BSE Institute Ltd., one of the leading financial education institution is hosting the 2nd edition of the HR Conclave at the International Convention Hall (ICH), BSE. It is an incredibly thought-provoking platform open for HR professionals, academicians and students across India. It is the only event that brings together the entire HR – Community.

The theme for HR Conclave 2.0 is “Redefining HR in the digital world”. These digital transformations have evolved the outlook of businesses entirely.

The HR Conclave is an endeavour of BSE Institute to harbour and execute ideas and conversations that are cutting edge and relevant. It provides a common stage where industry leaders share their experiences and knowledge pertaining to human resources management (HRM) in financial organizations.

Event Venue: Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, International Convention Hall (ICH)

Event Date and Time: November 8th, 2019 - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Agenda includes Cutting-edge insights on developing talent that can lead Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The event will have Panel Discussions on Digital disruption of On-Campus Recruitment, GIG Economy disrupting permanent jobs, Can HR be replaced by AI?

More details of the event can be checked at http://bsebti.com/hr-conclave/