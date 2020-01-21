Housing Society Management Show 2020 - Empowering a better living space

Housing Society is as close to Community living we can get possible. Keyword aspects of housing society should be affordability, security, shared responsibility, better management, better facilities, better environment, and diversities of culture; but this is far from the truth.

Reality is that there is a decision paralysis within our housing societies when it comes to initiatives and effort that can make our living space, our locality and our city a better living space.

Currently rough estimates say that more than 65% of even regular known services are catered by non-organised sector leading to shoddy and faulty work. The office bearers of societies are pressurised into considering only the lowest quotation of work, non-professionals are seen doing the important task of building repairs, paint job, handle leakage issues, plumbing or electrical work.

Imagine a case in point the garden play equipment sourced from a cheap vendor breaking down and your child getting hurt, a leakage job done by non-professional leading to repeated expense every year, improper electrical work leading to excessive power usage or short circuits leading to major fire disasters, imagine a water tank improperly and unprofessionally cleaned – will it not lead to illness?

Recently, a society in Andheri East donated an exercise equipment with the sole intention of benefit to all residents. The society has very well-defined space available for this equipment. However, the decision paralysis and lack of ownership on decision making by the office bearers created a situation of disagreement by residents only leading to the equipment being returned to the DONOR.

We see large resistance in societies to “Re- Development”, we beg to differ Re-development is really a brilliant opportunity to create a living space far better than the current one. In a re-developed building, one can adopt all green building practises, improve upon the design, space, facilities and amenities for the residents, with the current trend in self-redevelopment, it may even mean a windfall in money to the residents.

Currently, there are more than 200 categories of services that housing societies and Apartment building can use that are available in the market. But the awareness of these products, solutions, service or advice is extremely poor. We see a huge effort by MCGM on Waste Management education yet we don’t see the waste management practices adopted by most housing societies.

It is a well-established fact that professional service providers and vendors come with a backing of being authenticated and certified. Professionals Service Providers own up to their commitments and promises of better service and product

Housing societies can usher in a change for better not just for themselves but the entire city. Housing Society Management Show is a sincere effort to create a mind- set of change for the better and committed to promoting use of Professional Services, Products and advice.

