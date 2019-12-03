GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards concluded successfully

Hyderabad – GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards’ supporting partners were KUIDFC (Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation), EPTRI (Environment Protection & Training Research Institute), CREDAI Telangana, Telangana Tourism & TECCI (Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industries).
The summit had a unique concept of engaging the audience in a Conference, B2B meeting & Awards session, at the Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre – Sapphire Ballroom 1 & 2. The GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards, was a gathering of key decision makers & government officials, who are serious about taking charge of the opportunities & innovations that the construction & real estate sector presents in India today.
The GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards was inaugurated by Shri B. Kalyan Chakravarthy (IAS) – Director EPTRI (Environment Protection & Training Research Institute), who spoke about how Telangana is handling the development of greenfield & brownfield projects & tackling climate change along with water and other eminent requirements to really establish the ground for smart & sustainable developments across the region.
Mr.N Srinivas – Chief Engineer & GM Technical from KUIDFC (Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation) was also seen attending the summit, who spoke about how Bangalore is tackling the scarcity of land & also managing resources for a more aligned Smart City Development.
Other eminent speakers who joined the Panel discussion on - “Building a safer and smarter ecosystem through Green Field & Brownfield projects” were as follows:
· Shri B Kalyan Chakravarthy (IAS) – Director EPTRI
· Mr.N Srinivas – Chief Engineer & GM Technical KUIDFC
· Mr.Maheep Singh Thapar – Managing Director – Adapt Technologies
· Mr.Vijay Garg – Immediate Past President – COA (Council of Architecture)
Moderated by Mr.Ashutosh Limaye – Senior Research Director – Anarock Property Consultants, the panel gave the audience key insights about matters such as:
· How does the two way relationship work between economy and development/ redevelopment? In current context which one is influencing the other more?
· What is the role of redevelopment in keeping land available for non - urban uses? Since land is a finite resource how should we use redevelopment to ensure optimal land utilization
· Are we building capacities in professionals say architects, engineers, environmental planners etc to tackle contemporary issues & challenges?
& many more key questions were addressed through the panel, marking a great success strategy for all members who are currently looking after key upcoming & on-going projects across India.
Post this Great discussion the summit also showcased key innovative solutions, that are paving the way for iconic developments at a National & International ground, the showcases were done by the following brands & speakers:
· Orient Electric Ltd – Mr. V R Magesh – Asst General Manager
· Doka India Pvt Ltd – Mr. Abdulkader Bengali – Director Sales and Marketing
· HIL Limited - Mr. Gangandeep – National Sales Head ,HIL Pipes
· Highbrow Diligence Services – Mr. Hari Madhavan – Head of Business Solutions
· Delta Faucet – Mr. Arnab Ghosh – Zonal Manager AP & TS
GSBS 5th & #Time2Leap Awards was also seen showcasing other brands like PRECA, NavNirman Formwork, Kirby Building Solutions, VIVA Composite, Fosroc Construction Chemicals, Buildmetrix, BuildON & Koochie Play.
The summit hosted another excellent discussion through a Fireside Chat on topic: “Evolution and Future of South India’s real estate” – Market Session • Investment Topic – “How to tackle investment challenges in real estate” moderated by Mr.Shankar.Arumugham - COO - Strategic Consulting – JLL India, who interviewed Mr C Shekar Reddy - CMD, CSR Estates Ltd & Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter & some of the key points of the discussion were as follows:
· Are you happy with the performance of Hyderabad real estate market performance? Give your feedback on opportunities in real estate sector
· Future of affordable housing in Hyderabad and potential target segment in future
· Opinion on the importance of urban infrastructure, relevance of smart cities, rainwater harvesting and recycling, reuse, circular economy
The conference session for the day was concluded with a Panel discussion on the topic: “Solutions and Technologies that are transforming the way we build” – Sustainable construction materials, products and technologies which are allowing us to reduce carbon footprint & pave way to construct smart and intelligent buildings. This topic will also covered new & emerging technology like Big Data, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, VR, IoT, BIM and Construction Robotics implications for the sectors • Residential • Commercial • Co-Living • Co-Working • Hospitality • Institutional • Retail • Mix-Use.
The session was moderated by Mr.S.P Anchuri - Chief Consultant, ANCHURI & ANCHURI,), Vice President (South), Structural Engineers World Congress (India) & the following members addressed this interesting panel:
· Mr.Madhusudhan Karatgi Senior Associate Director Projects– CBRE
· Dr.Chinam Reddy – Director NITHM (National Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management Hyderabad
· Mr. Diwakar Chintala Principal Architect - Studio Chintala
· Mr.Gaurav Sanghvi Managing Director Olympia Merlin Group Pvt Ltd
· Mr.C.A Prasad - Director METEY Engineering & Consultancy Private Ltd & President Pre-Engineered Structures Societies of India
This vibrant session with the experts marked a rememberable hattrick of the topic which has been already conducted in 3 other different locations & is a key seller on the agenda every time. The session covered all the areas that are under spotlight & also pushed the region to promote new innovative market segments like Student Housing, Senior Citizen projects, Co-Living etc.
The GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards hosted a complete 2 hours pre-scheduled B2B meeting & networking session, attended by decision makers to understand both the requirements & solutions from buyer & seller point of view, that allowed the participants to compare the price points, market standards & also create a great sales & marketing opportunity for participating sponsors.
