Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Conclave 2019

The launch edition of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Conclave will take place on 5 December, Thursday at St. Regis in Mumbai. GRC is an exclusive platform that brings together a wide spectrum of service providers, agencies, tech companies, consultants and many more to help in-house legal, finance, and compliance departments as well as law firms source solutions and services related to managing the GRC and white-collar crime challenges their businesses face.

Some of the key challenges being tackled at the GRC include:

· Cybersecurity and data privacy in the organisation

· Balancing the legal framework while dealing with the dynamics of white-collar crimes in India

· Roadblocks in deploying GRC strategy in the organization

· Corporate compliance risks in overseas operation

· Superintending vendor compliance issues and diminution of third-party risks

Manage your risk, attend the GRC for:

· Expert advice — meet and learn from senior domestic and global experts in the GRC space. Attend the sessions that matter the most to you and your enterprise. Challenge your thinking on how to address the continued struggle of implementing governance within your organisation

· Network and Interact — connect with senior stakeholders, solution providers and peers to ideate and discuss solutions to help you make informed decisions on successfully managing business compliance and governance risk

· Practical solutions – gain the latest techniques, tools, and strategies to bring your businesses up to international corporate governance standards

· Update your knowledge — discover the latest trends in compliance, regulatory and risk management. Assess your organisational ability to deal with the latest emerging trends in areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy, ERM platforms, and vendor compliance

GRC is designed as a hard-hitting practical thought leadership event for the senior legal, risk and compliance community to ensure you, your directors and your business don’t fall foul of the ever changing domestic and international regulatory and compliance rules. Don’t take a risk by missing out.

Go Register to the Conclave by clicking here: https://www.eventavenue.com/bookingengine/EVT8081

To view the latest agenda, please visit - www.grcconclave.com