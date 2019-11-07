Global Smart Build Summit and #Time2Leap Awards 2019

Hyderabad: GSBS 5TH Edition & #Time2Leap Awards is a one day symposium (22ND November 2019) powered by SummentorPro Business Consultants supported by TECCI (Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry) in Association with PEPC (PROJECT EXPORTS PROMOTION COUNCIL OF INDIA), CREDAI Telangana , COA (Council of Architecture), NITHM(National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Manag ement ), Telangana Tourism & EBTC (European Business & Technology Centre) will be inaugurated by Shri B Kalyan Chakravarthy (IAS) – Director EPTRI & Shri Anjum Parwez (IAS) – Principal Secretary UDD Karnataka, that will allow it’s global participants to understand the complete construction statistics across Pan-India to gain valuable information pertaining to investment, project/ product launch & innovations & construction technologies that can assist in the upliftment of the sectorThe symposium will discuss key areas of construction such as Economic Impact & Growth of smart and sustainable technologies, products, projects in all sectors such as: Premium Housing, Affordable Housing, Mid-Scale sectors, Co-Housing, Commercial, Co-working, Hospitality & Retail.The one-day symposium and award show is an excellent platform for industry professionals who come from construction verticals including Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC’s), Commercial & Residential Building,Construction, Government Civil Infrastructure, specialized Architects, Consultants and Contractors & Developers. Professionals from diverse teams including Procurement, Planning & Design, Quality Control, Project Management, Building maintenance, Site maintenance, Materials management & Engineering teams. Latest offerings in core categories encompassing ERP Solutions, IOT, Big Data, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Construction Chemicals, Automation & Construction Sustainable Products will be showcased at the event.
Prominent industry players like Delta Faucet , Orient Electric, PRECA, HDS,K RahejaCorp, Shriram Properties, JRA Design, Idea Center Architects, Co-Evolve Estates, Embassy Group, Matters, JLL, Doka India & Living Art Interiors to name a few have already marked their presence at the GSBS 5th Edition & #Time2Leap Awards.Nitika Shahi – Founder of SummentorPro Business Consultants said that this initiative was conceptualised by gathering surveys done with around 50,000 and more construction & real estate members who have mentioned the root cause & their personal experiences. The event was then made by understanding the key patterns that could bring together market stats & supply chain analysis which would assist companies invest in new transformative pockets to see better business development & least damage caused to the environment around.
About SummentorPro Business Consultants: Founded in 2016, S-PRO’s mission is to provide to bridge the gap between private organizations & government entities that allows free flow quality sales and marketing consulting to increase revenue and sales for organizations on the current economic scenario. S-pro organises several events along with the government to ensure the region and industries benefit to the maximum.
For more information about the event & registrations you can reach Summentor Pro at www.gsbspro.com.
