Everything you need to know about NIT Trichy’s Pragyan 2020

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli is one of the top-ranked educational institutions in India and is known for its dedication to provide quality education and technical expertise for the young generations to come. The annual techno-managerial fest of NIT Trichy, Pragyan, is one of the biggest technical festivals in the country and showcases the talent of students from various colleges across the nation. Pragyan is acclaimed for the diverse experiences and opportunities it offers for technology enthusiasts. Pragyan holds ISO 20121:2012 certification for Sustainable Event Management, becoming the first student-run organization in the world and also the third overall, next only to the 2012 London Olympics and Manchester United FC. Pragyan also holds the ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems, making it one of the most sought after technical fest in India.

This year’s edition of Pragyan is happening from March 12-15 at NIT Tiruchirappalli, with 'Pixel' as the theme for this year. The fest hosts a variety of Events, Workshops, Exhibitions, a Hackathon, Guest Lectures, Infotainment shows and more. Pragyan also conducts its flagship debate showcase, ‘Crossfire’, featuring eminent personalities from in and around the country. Nearly 30 events are grouped under 8 broad clusters, each cluster dealing with different realms of science and technology.

Events contain clusters like 'Bytehoc', which captures the interests of all the computer geeks and coders, and encourages both online and offline participants to try their hand. 'Manigma' offers various management related events. It progresses through multiple rounds and encompasses the diverse skills needed to be an ideal manager. 'Phronesis' tests the logical and analytical skills of participants and engages them in a tumult of clues and puzzles. The cluster, 'Concreate' is a civil engineer's bliss and contains events that challenge their ingenuity and problem-solving skills. For those who want to conceptualise their ideas into products, Pragyan brings them 'Conception', which contains racing and design-based events.

'Roborex' is one of the clusters that is awaited eagerly and includes fighting remote-controlled robots, boats and quadcopters. 'Pandora's Box' brings an assortment of puzzles, mazes and Rubik's cube challenges making it an entertaining affair. The last event cluster that Pragyan has in-store is 'Trivia' - the quiz cluster - an eye-catcher for the quiz lovers out there. One thing that differentiates Pragyan from other technical fests of its kind is that online participation is encouraged as much as offline participation, and the 2019 edition of Pragyan saw students and professionals from over 60 countries participating in various events.

Apart from various events, Pragyan 2020 involves an amazing array of Workshops where students can learn about cutting edge technologies. The topics vary from process simulation using Aspen Hysis and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt used for process improvement, to Stock Market and Financial Planning and a lot more.

Pragyan also hosts a lot of outreach events like 'Square One' and 'Pragyan Hackathon 2020'. This way, Pragyan is able to take the show on the road and give neighboring cities a glimpse of what the grand fest is like. Inter and intra-collegiate hardware hackathons, namely 'Sangam' and 'Ingenium' are also organized as a part of the spectacle. Students work tirelessly to showcase their ideas and projects for which it stands as a platform.

Pragyan’s social responsibility wing has undertaken a lot of initiatives both inside and outside the campus. Pragyan observed Campus Development Week, which provided free workshops and various awareness programs to boost the morale of students. Pragyan also launched programs like 'Dhisai' and 'Catalyst'. Dhisai aims to educate school children about JEE, and the opportunities that it brings along with it. Catalyst, is an initiative to impart basic science, math and English to school children. With initiatives like this and others, Pragyan is embodying an example like none other.

Pragyan is also planning to bring down eminent personalities for its Guest Lecture series. The previous editions of Pragyan have been graced with distinguished people like Ajay Bhatt, Bhargavi Nuvvula, Dr Casey Handmer and more who left the audience spellbound by their words and achievements. Infotainment shows provide a fitting end for each day, incorporating art and technology in unprecedented ways and stimulating inquisitiveness among the audience. Attracting students and corporates alike, Pragyan 2020 is one of the most anticipated technical fests in India!